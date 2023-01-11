By Mike Marek
The regular season is over, and the Vikings have found themselves in a promising position to play deep into January. Of course, it helps that the playoffs don’t start until January 14 this year.
To wrap the scheduled portion of games the Vikings played what was mostly a meaningless game against a Bears team that won the award for worst team in the league and will be picking first in the 2023 NFL Draft. On the other side of the NFC bracket, the 49ers managed to get the win, knocking the Vikings out of contention for the number two seed and locking them into the three-versus-six matchup against the New York Giants.
The Vikings managed to send the Giants packing a few weeks ago via a 61-yard field goal. With this recent victory in mind, the sharps in Vegas have slotted the Vikings as three-point favorites against the Giants. That seems appropriate for a team that typically keeps games close; however, it feels like Sunday might be just a bit different.
Sure, the Vikings are coming banged up in the secondary and on the O-line, but the Giants arguably have some significant injuries of their own, specifically looking at the defensive unit. Leonard Williams at defensive end and Azeez Ojulari at linebacker each contributed sacks on Christmas Eve, and both will likely at least appear with an injury designation as the Giants prepare for Sunday. With a little luck this may mean less pressure on Kirk, resulting in more time for him to get the ball down the field.
Overall, it feels like something special is brewing on Sunday. The Vikings have a good history of winning in the first round of the playoffs, and they have an even stronger recent history of showing the Giants the loss column. In their last 10 matchups the Vikings are a commanding 8-2 with most of these outcomes being blowouts in the Vikings’ direction.
This version of the Giants has questionable quarterbacking, a defensive coordinator that likes to take big risks, and no answer for the best player on the field in Justin Jefferson, who in their last matchup went for a cool 133 yards and a score. All of the above will lead to the Giants’ undoing … Don’t believe me? Well, I will tell you how I expect things to shake out.
I predict Cousins finds Jefferson for two scores, and Thielen and Osborn also catch one each. Hockenson gets a taste of what it’s like to be in the playoffs after being stuck in Detroit for so long and turns in a respectable 100-plus-yard performance. Cook and Mattison combine for 150 yards rushing and one score. The defense catches the turnover bug and is able to force a fumble from Saquon Barkley and another from quarterback Daniel Jones. Jones also finds a way to find the mitts of Harrison Smith, who gratefully returns a pick back to the end zone. Greg Joseph ends up making five of six extra points, all amounting to a final, decisive score of 41-0, and finally payback for the 41 “donut” game in 2001. Stranger things have happened, and it truly has been a strange season so far, so I don’t expect Sunday to be any different. Skol!
