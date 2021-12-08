by Mike Marek
I used to have a 1992 Pontiac Grand Am. This car was serviceable, until it wasn’t. You would be cruising down the highway at 55 mph, and all would be fine, until that pesky check engine light would come on. Soon after, I would always find myself in the mechanic’s office with the car out of commission and my checkbook out. This cycle went on for a couple of years, until one day the car decided to quit for good, leaving me stranded on the side of Highway 52. Did I take this as a sign to buy something new? Of course not. I quickly took the reins of yet another aging beauty, a 1992 Pontiac Bonneville. I didn’t learn my lesson and quickly was back in the auto mechanic’s office … The lesson I didn’t learn (regarding cars at least), is that those that don’t learn from history are doomed to repeat it. This saying should hang over the front door of TCO where the Vikings train. As common sense as it may seem, the Vikings have not learned this lesson this year or at any point during the Zimmer regime. The Vikings have a nasty habit of playing down to teams that they should be blowing out of the building. Case in point, Sunday’s disastrous loss to the Lions. This sort of performance is enough to drive any fan crazy, but Zimmer is quickly coming into the crosshairs as to why the Vikings aren’t on the winning side of .500.
My major issues with Zimmer could make up a full grocery list, but I am going to stick with three things. He is among the worst in the league with timeout management. His team has been atrocious with closing out the first halves of games. As a result, the Vikings have given up the most points in the league in the last two minutes of the first half. My third grievance is that the Vikings are consistently finding themselves in games that either need a heroic comeback or seeing the opponent grabbing victory from the jaws of defeat in the waning moments of the game. When a team is continuously engaged in close games, but loses them more often than they win them, it typically means that coaching is to blame.
The one silver lining of Sunday’s contest was Justin Jefferson. He had another stellar performance and arguably his best showing in purple going for 182 receiving yards and a touchdown. He is on track to set the record for most yards as a receiver in the first two years in a league. Putting him in the company of Jerry Rice, Randy Moss, and Odell Beckham Jr. This is good news, because it appears that Jefferson will need to continue to carry the load against Pittsburgh with Thielen out for at least another game.
The Vikings sitting at 5-7 are squarely in must-win territory; otherwise, they can kiss any chance of making the playoffs goodbye. This is when you cue your best Jim Mora impersonation, “Playoffs, don’t talk about playoffs … I just hope we can win a game.” Zimmer better hope he can just “win a game” as this game against the Steelers could have Zimmer’s job riding on it. A win may buy him the rest of the season, but the outlook no longer looks probable that his tenure will stretch on much past the first week of the new year.
In positive news, I finally learned my lesson, and recently picked up a new Ram truck courtesy of Chrysler Winona. Easily the best vehicle I have ever owned, I don’t forecast any issues for years to come. I for one learned from the past; let’s see if the Vikings can take a page out of my book, and try something different. Who knows, it may just save the season and a couple jobs along the way.
