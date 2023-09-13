by Patrick P. Marek
Last year’s soul-crushing loss in the first round of the playoffs after being outplayed and outcoached by an underdog New York Giants team leftMinnesota fans with a bad taste in their mouths that lingered for the entire off-season. After watching the same horror movie script unfold in the 20-17 season-opening loss to the lowly Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Vikings fans would be smart to stock up on Listerine, Tic Tacs, and Orbit gum (maybe a couple of cases of Tums would be a good idea too). It probably won’t make you feel better, but it might keep you from getting shunned in a crowded elevator.
It has been well documented that the Vikings didn’t play their veterans in the pre-season. Kevin O’Connell’s mindset was that this protects the veterans from injury, while still getting them valuable competitive reps in their regular practices and the visiting team practice events. This could open up a rant about the fact that NFL teams still force their season ticket holders to purchase pre-season tickets for a product that is basically a joke, but I won’t go there. Let’s talk about the fact that many NFL coaches, including Super Bowl Champion Andy Reid, and Sunday’s victorious coach Todd Bowles continue to play their starters, including their quarterbacks in at least portions of the pre-season competition. Admittedly both Reid and Bowles are unabashedly “old school,” and KOC totally embraces his wunderkind “smartest coach on the field” persona, but how did that work out Sunday?
Minnesota looked sloppy, unprepared, and out of sync. They were definitely the better team on the field but lost because of self-inflicted wounds.
Could our new defense and questionable offensive line have benefitted from participating in the pre-season? If Minnesota was trying to prevent injuries by skipping the pre-season, why did prize free agent pass rusher Marcus Davenport get scratched from the game when he suffered an ankle injury in practice? What about Garrett Bradbury and Christian Darrisaw both getting injured in Sunday’s opener? Was that bad luck, or poor conditioning? Just remember: Things can get worse. Oli Udoh is waiting in the wings. He played plenty in the pre-season, and couldn’t stop anybody’s third- or fourth-string pash rushers.
The Vikings were five-point favorites in Sunday’s game. Their loss sent shockwaves across the state and throughout the NFL, and ruined Survivor Leagues for countless gamblers. What happened, and what does the future hold?
First of all, this was not Kirk Cousins’ fault. The Vikings did nothing to address their significant offensive line shortcomings during the offseason, saying that the unit would improve just by playing together another year. This borders on criminal behavior. Anybody who watched the “Quarterbacks” series on Netflix will attest to the fact that Cousins put up amazing numbers and a 13-4 record last year despite being hit more than any other quarterback in the NFL last year. The offensive line continually gave up middle pressure, was incapable of picking up blitzes, and it was open season on Cousins all year long. This trend continued in Sunday’s loss to the Bucs. Cousins performed well (33-44 for 344 yards and two touchdowns) when he had a clean pocket but was hit early and often. He was victimized by three turnovers that weren’t his fault. An interception was wrestled out of K.J. Osborn’s hands at the goal line, and one of his fumbles occurred when Tampa executed a jailbreak blitz and Antoine Winfield Jr. (he sure would have looked good in purple) blasted Cousins, causing and recovering the fumble. The second fumble had right guard Ed “Friendly Fire” Ingram’s fingerprints all over it.
In case you missed it, Ed Ingram is an incompetent, bumbling oaf at right guard for the Vikings and those are his good points. Last year he played every snap for the entire season, and led every offensive lineman in the league with 63 quarterback pressures allowed and led every guard in the NFL by allowing 11 sacks. He was a turnstile in pass protection and couldn’t open up any holes for the running backs. This year he allowed his 12th career sack when Antoine Winfield blew by him on a safety blitz and caused the Cousins strip sack. These facts alone would be enough to brand him as the worst pick in Kwesi Adofo-Mensah’s abysmal first draft in 2022. Guess what? It gets worse. Not only is Ingram horrible at protecting Cousins, he also comes up with strange ways of undermining his quarterback and killing drives. Last year he stepped on Cousins’ foot several times, and in Sunday’s game with Minnesota in scoring position, he inexplicably flailed his arms as Cousins was receiving the snap, and knocked away the ball for a fumble that was recovered by Tampa Bay. You have to ask yourself. Why is this guy still with the team? Can it because Oli Udoh is his primary backup? The truth hurts.
Fortunately, there were a few good things to console ourselves with after Sunday’s debacle. Although this is admittedly a very low bar, the new defense under Brian Flores performed much better than last year, especially in stopping the run. It was refreshing to see a more aggressive scheme, with disguised blitzes and tight pass coverage. It is clear that this unit needs more time to become acclimated to Flores’ defensive scheme. Perhaps a little time in pre-season games? The unit was victimized by Tampa’s short passing game in the second half and was definitely gassed at the end of the game. The offense’s three-and-out drives in the second half didn’t help matters. Other highlights were the performances of Justin Jefferson and rookie Jordan Addison at receiver and Josh Oliver at tight end. When Cousins had time to throw, the Vikings wide receiver corps was unstoppable.
What does the future hold? It’s hard to imagine Minnesota traveling to the unfriendly confines of Philadelphia on a short week and emerging with a victory, but the Vikings may be just perverse enough to pull it off. Don’t bet on it though. After that the team faces Justin Herbert and the Chargers and then Patrick Mahomes and the Super Bowl Champion Chiefs. Meanwhile, Detroit looks very dangerous, and Jordan Love seems disturbingly competent at quarterback for Green Bay. Let’s hope the Vikings brain trust can coach their team up and develop a winning strategy for the personnel on their roster. Unfortunately, you know what they say … hope is not a strategy.
Stay purple my friends.
