L.A. Rams 30, Vikings 23
by Patrick P. Marek
When Mike Zimmer emerged from the tunnel during the game’s opening ceremonies dressed all in black, it looked like he was attending his own funeral. The normally jacked up U.S. Bank crowd was remarkably sedate, and the Vikings stars seemed to be sleepwalking through their pre-game warmups. Zimmer normally has his captains deliver the final pep talk to his team before the game. This week he entered their pre-game huddle and tried to fire them up himself. Big mistake. He should have saved his breath and brought out a defibrillator.
If there was ever a game that offered plenty of reasons to be motivated, Sunday’s matchup with the Rams checked all the boxes. Even though Minnesota was a 7-7 team, a win would give them a clear path to the playoffs where they would control their own destiny. Mike Zimmer was literally fighting for his coaching life, with a resume that included a decade of disappointment, underachievement and shattered dreams finally catching up to him. The Vikings were playing their next to last home game, and the home field advantage has been a powerful antidote to the team’s problems.
So, what happened? According to coaches and players, Minnesota came out “flat.” Seriously? How is that possible with so much at stake? Hmm, let’s remember the stink bomb the Vikings put up at Philadelphia after the Minneapolis Miracle. They had just come off of one of the greatest victories in team history, with a chance to play for home field in the Super Bowl, and they came up “flat.” How about the last year, when all Minnesota had to do is beat the Bears at home to make the playoffs? Oops. They got out-coached, outplayed, and blamed it on coming out (you guessed it) “flat.”
Let’s face it. When it comes to motivational speakers, Mike Zimmer is the anti-Tony Robbins. When he tries tough love, his team turns in a funny valentine. When he begs, they chuckle, and when he cries, they despise his weakness. It is very evident that Zimmer has lost this team, and it makes you wonder when the last time he had a team that respected him enough to embrace his coaching philosophy and game management. Zimmer’s lack of time management skills and inability to embrace what has become the modern NFL has turned him into a dinosaur — which would be okay if he was a T-Rex instead of a Brontosaurus. He has become a plodder instead of an innovator. He is so afraid to fail that he has forgotten that the NFL (and the world) is won by the bold and aggressive.
However, Mike Zimmer’s worst sin is that he is incredibly unlucky. To give him credit, he has recently reluctantly tried to embrace analytics in his critical coaching decisions, like when to attempt a challenge, a two-point conversion, or a fourth down attempt, he almost always loses, no matter what the odds. Here’s some more fun facts about Zimmer’s recent lack of good fortune. The Vikings played five games this year where they collected more turnovers that their opponents and lost all five. They even managed to lose a game where they had a kick-off return for a touchdown, two interceptions, and a 100-yard receiver with two touchdowns.
Finally, Minnesota is the first NFL team in 100 years to play 14 games that were decided by a touchdown or less. Their record in those games is 6-8. In Sunday’s loss to the Rams, Minnesota had three interceptions (two by Anthony Barr), 116 yards from Justin Jefferson, and were facing an amazingly inept Matthew Stafford. The analytics say it should have been a sure win. In Mike Zimmer’s real life, it was just another loss that looked good on the stat sheet and not on the scoreboard.
So, what is going to happen next? The Vikings chances of winning the playoffs are about the same as winning the lottery and getting struck by lightning at the same time. Basically, Minnesota has to win out and get a lot of help from other teams. For a moment, let me put on my “El Predicto” hat, and gaze into the murky purple haze of the Vikings’ future.
I predict that they will beat Green Bay at Lambeau on Sunday night and that all the teams in the complicated playoff formula other will cooperate. That will set up a matchup with the Bears at home in the last game of the season. Minnesota once again will have control of their own destiny to make the playoffs. Fans hopes will rise to a fever pitch and U.S. Bank Stadium will be rocking. Then, right before the game, Kirk Cousins will positive for COVID, and the Vikings lose on a missed extra point as time expires. You heard it here first!
Stay purple my friends.
