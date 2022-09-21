Vikings 7, Eagles 24
By Patrick P. Marek
When I was in grade school a kid came up to me on the playground with a paper bag and a big grin. "Do you want a Hertz donut?" he asked. Being gullible, and constantly hungry (some things never change), I said: "Sure." The kid made a big show of opening up the sack, and stomped on my foot, hard. "Hurts ... don't it!" he laughed. Chances are that that guy (if nobody has killed him yet), is a Philadelphia Eagles fan.
Before the Vikings home opener, a lot of people asked me to make a prediction about the game. I put on my special "El Predicto" hat and said that Minnesota was going to destroy the Packers by at least two touchdowns at U.S. Bank Stadium, and then get pummeled by the Eagles in front of a national audience. Most people (and you know who you are) said that they could accept that fate as long as the Vikings crushed the Packers and sent them scurrying back to Green Bay with their tails between their legs.
How does everybody feel now? After the opener the local and national media joined Minnesota fans in drinking the purple Kool Aid. Justin Jefferson was better than Randy Moss. Head Coach Kevin O'Connell was a genius who exorcised the demons of the Mike Zimmer era with a kinder, gentler, inclusive, and analytic approach. Defensive Coordinator Ed Donatell's hybrid 3-4 scheme was going to suffocate opponents' running game while applying pressure to the quarterback and limiting big plays. The secret was out. The Vikings were going to be an unbeatable force in the NFL and were sure to be Super Bowl contenders.
Unfortunately, somebody forgot to tell the Philadelphia Eagles that Minnesota was unbeatable. Jalen Hurts turned Lincoln Financial Field into his own personal house of horrors for the Vikings and dispatched them with deceptive ease. On Monday night, Hurts staked a claim to being one of the best quarterbacks in the league. He is known as a scrambler and master of the run/pass option offense. Pundits questioned the accuracy of his passing attack, and recommended that defenses should concentrate on stopping the run, keeping Hurts in front of the rush and letting him try to pass into a zone defense. That playbook is officially in the trash can.
Hurts completed his first 11 passes and finished the first half by completing 17 out of 20 passes for 251 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed for 50 yards and two touchdowns before halftime. Not a bad day's work, and there was still 30 minutes to go. Hurts isn't the tallest quarterback in the league, but he is a sculpted workout warrior with elite speed. The broadcasters played recent video of Hurts squatting 600 pounds in the weight room. Once he gets loose, and with his speed and elusiveness, that's a lot; he is real handful to bring down. The Vikings had a horrible time tackling Hurts, especially when he was close enough to smell the end zone.
In the passing game, for some reason Donatell decided to have the Minnesota secondary sit back in soft shell coverages. It was painful to watch how easy it was for the Eagles to play simple pitch and catch for huge chunks of yardage. Speaking of painful, listening to Joe Buck and Troy Aikman call the game was like coating salt on open sores. However, in a rare lucid moment of insight, Aikman pointed out in the second half that Donatell refused to check out of the soft defense that he employed for the entire game. He used his telestrator to illustrate the huge expanse of green turf in the middle of the field, before you could find a Vikings' defender. Hmm .... a stubborn defensive coordinator who refuses to change his plans in the heat of a losing battle. Sound familiar?
On offense, Kirk Cousins was his usual skittish, ultra-conservative Monday Night Football self. The Vikings tried to feature Jefferson in the passing game right away, but elite cornerback Darius Slay neutralized the wunderkind receiver with stifling one-on-one coverage. It was a performance similar to what happened when Jalen Ramsey smothered Jefferson last year in the Rams game. It would have been fine if the Vikings could have turned to some other weapons, but Dalvin Cook was ineffective, and in the rare times when the Minnesota receivers were open and Cousins delivered an accurate pass, they had a bad case of the dropsies. It was good to see Irv Smith back in the lineup and being effective, but he had two drops, including one on a perfect pass from Cousins that would have been a sure touchdown in the second half that could have given Minnesota hope.
O'Connell rushed former Eagles receiver Jaylen Reagor into the offense, and the classy Philadelphia fans booed him every time he touched the ball. He performed adequately and picked up a first down on a jet sweep, but you have to ask yourself why Adam Theilen wasn't targeted more than four times in the game. He was a forgotten man in the offense until it was the second half and too late to make a difference. Kirk Cousins didn't help the Vikings' cause with three drive-killing interceptions.
Next Sunday the Vikings take on the formerly lowly Detroit Lions in a division rivalry in the friendly confines of U.S. Bank stadium. What is going to happen? I'll put on my "El Predicto" hat again (it's an extra large, by the way), and pick Minnesota to win 28-14. Jared Goff is going to be a marked man all day, and he is not mobile enough for the Vikings to overreact with exaggerated zone coverages. The win will sooth the troubled purple waters of Viking fandom and begin the talk of playoffs and Super Bowls again ... until the next letdown. By the way, while I still have the hat on, I predict that the Vikings will finish with a 11-6 record this season. Wow. My head is starting to sweat. Time to wrap this up.
Stay purple my friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.