by Mike Marek
The Vikings faithful entered Sunday afternoon ready to watch their team teeter totter on the brink of life and death. A loss would all but sink their chances at the playoffs. A win would thrust them back to .500 and into serious playoff contention. All they needed to do was to stare down Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. Piece of cake, right?
The Packers entered the game a stout 8-2. Their biggest weakness to date has been the drama coming from their quarterback room. The issues range from whether a certain someone was going to remain with the team, whether someone has been vaccinated or immunized (or neither), and for his next act, whether this person should be subjected to taking a knee during meaningless downs. I, of course, am referring to all-world quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
From the first drive forward, Aaron Rodgers never quite seemed comfortable in the pocket. It turns out that his toe was still aching from last week. It clearly showed as the Vikings were able to get consistent pressure on him forcing hurried and inaccurate throws. The Packers defense was nowhere near dominating, allowing Kirk Cousins to go time and time again to Justin Jefferson and crew. Jefferson arguably had his best game in purple. Finishing with two touchdowns and 169 yards. I at one point had thought that Stefon Diggs was the second coming of Randy Moss; truth be told, Jefferson looks much more the part, and as irony has it, we had to trade Diggs to draft Jefferson. While Jefferson was dominating the Packers secondary, the Packers offense managed to keep up do some continued issues on the Vikings defense. My biggest criticism is how they handled the waning moments of the fourth quarter.
The defense managed once again to fail in the most pivotal moment of the game, allowing a deep shot touchdown right after the offense found a way to go up seven points after a beautiful drive and two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter. Luckily, Aaron and the Packers left way too much time on the clock, allowing Kirk and crew to take the ball back and destiny into their own hands. Cousins drove the ball down the field (after narrowly missing two interceptions) to set up a short game-winning field goal with two seconds remaining.
I left the game, asking myself, what does this mean for the rest of the season? As I pointed out in an earlier column, it appears the Vikings have made the needed shift to trusting the offense instead of going forward with what has proved to be an untrustworthy defensive squad. The Vikings need to keep the gas on offense if they are going to remain to be competitive for the playoff race. For the moment, Zimmer has seemed to embrace this philosophy.
The Vikings go into the next week with a chance to emerge with a winning record for the first time this season. They face a beatable but tough 49ers team. If they can continue to push the ball on offense, I see no reasons as to why we all won’t all be thankful for Zimmer and the Vikings as Thanksgiving weekend comes to a close.
