By Mike Marek
This weekend we decided as a family to wake up early on Saturday morning to go take in the sights of the World Snow Sculpting Championships hosted in downtown Stillwater, Minn. I had the weekend free because the Minnesota Vikings had been eliminated from the playoffs the week before. No trip to San Francisco or even to my couch was needed to watch the Vikings this time around. So in lieu of a Vikings game we looked at the best of the best snow sculptures that could be built. I thought I was off to a relaxing weekend, and then we decided to go out for breakfast.
We stepped into a diner, and my daughter Lily ordered a glass of milk to go with her pancakes. My alarm came when I saw the back of the milk carton that the waitress poured into my eager two-year old’s glass. There printed in black and white was a picture of the Minnesota Vikings defense with the caption reading, “Missing since the first half of the 2017 divisional playoffs.” As my jaw dropped, I realized it indeed was the truth. The Vikings defense hasn’t been able to be found with a searchlight since they dominated the Saints in the first half of what would become known as the game of the Minneapolis Miracle. It’s literally all been downhill from there.
Harrison Smith and Erik Kendricks have lost more than a couple of steps, and where some of their veteran savvy has been able to help make up for their general loss of speed, it’s hard to keep that going over the course of what is now a 17-game season (not including playoffs). They also haven’t had the blessing of being surrounded by young up and coming talent.
The last six drafts have been atrocious at adding defensive talent with multiple misses in the secondary and several also rans on the defensive line. To find the last time a plus caliber defensive player was drafted you have to go back to 2015, when they drafted Danielle Hunter and Eric Kendricks. For those of you counting at home that’s a total of 77 draft picks since the Vikings have been able to find a defensive player who was good enough to even play in the Pro Bowl.
If this lack of talent wasn’t a big enough issue, the Vikings went out and hired Ed Donatell, and he brought his shell defense into Minnesota that proved to be more break than bend. Luckily the Vikings have embraced the first step on the road to recovery: admitting you have a problem. They took that first step and had a fast follow for their second in the firing of Donatell. Leaving an opening at defensive coordinator and an uphill battle to regain relevance for what was once a proud unit.
Turning around the proverbial ship on the defensive front is going to take a minor miracle. To make some serious in-roads, Kwesi likely needs to clear the decks of multiple over the hill vets, in addition to dedicating his entire 2023 draft to adding defense. That plus scouring the free agent market for any impactful body that he can bring in. With those three pillars, he may just be able to get this group back into the middle-half of the league for defense. The good news is that it can’t get much worse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.