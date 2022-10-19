By Mike Marek
Most sports fans know “October clutch” from baseball, specifically Mr. October, Reggie Jackson, of Oakland Athletic and New York Yankee’s fame. Reggie once led the Yankees to a World Series win by hitting three home runs in a single game. Little do most sports fans realize that Minnesotans have our own version of October clutch in Kirk Cousins.
Since starting with the Vikings back in 2018. Kirk and crew have amassed an impressive 13-5 record during October. This is good for a .722-win percentage, and he also has impressive passing numbers. Kirk has put up over 5,000 yards passing in 18 games while also launching 32 touchdowns versus just 11 interceptions. In other words, Kirk and the Vikings do their best work while the rest of us are out raking leaves and getting ready for the pending winter. Sunday’s story was no different, while Kirk didn’t have his best game of year, the Vikings did more than enough to find a path to victory on Sunday. Mostly behind a defense that found its stride in terms of getting after the quarterback and forcing turnovers.
The Vikings defense managed to hit the Dolphins quarterback contingent 13 times while sacking them six times. Both Skylar Thompson and Teddy Bridgewater never looked fully comfortable in the pocket, while also managing to throw two interceptions into the waiting hands of both Patrick Peterson and Harrison Smith. The defense also pulled out their clutch gene when Smith was able to strip Jaylen Waddle late in the contest after a deep reception in Vikings territory. Overall, the defense still needs to work on some things, specifically shoring up the middle of the defense. Overall, this was easily the best performance by the unit all year. As for special teams, one player really stood out; that was oversized punter, Ryan Wright.
Ryan Wright looks to be an early favorite for a Pro Bowl nod at the punter position. On Sunday he had to punt a whopping total of 10 times, but he made the best of his opportunity. He managed to pin back the Dolphins several times, including one massive 73-yard punt from deep in Vikings territory that completely flipped the field. This, plus his heroics on the fake punt call earlier this season should have Vikings lined up to get his autograph as their current best special teamer.
The Vikings enter the bye week after what could be characterized as a dream start for the team at 5-1. Even the most optimistic of Vikings fans would be wary to make such a positive prediction about their chances after such an onerous start to the season last year. Luckily for the Vikings one game is still to be played in October, and Mr. Kirktober should be able to take care of business versus what looks to be a troubled Arizona Cardinals team. All in, it’s looking like the Vikings are more than halfway to qualifying for a spot to play in mid-January to test to see if Kirk can get a nickname change.
