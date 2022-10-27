By Patrick P. Marek
It may have been the best Vikings bye week Sunday ever. First of all, and most obvious … there was no way the Vikings could lose and spoil one of the nicest late October days in recent memory. Secondly, the Vikings went into the bye with a healthy roster, and a commanding 5-1 lead in the NFC North. Finally, there was the guilty pleasure of watching the Packers stink up FedEx Field while losing to a delightfully bad Washington Commanders team. By the end of that beautiful day, Minnesota had a two-and-a-half-game lead on the defending division champions and the increasingly ordinary and enormously whiny Aaron Rodgers. Let the merriment be unrestrained!
So, why did most fans feel like the guy who dreamed he was gorging on Halloween candy, and woke up with empty wrappers on his pillow? Even though the 5-1 record was sweet, the way the Vikings stumbled through their wins seemed to be the product of luck and not substantial domination of their opponents. Would the Vikings come out of the bye week energized, coached up, and improved? Would the luck disappear and the team melt like hot butter in the glare of the frontrunner spotlight? Is it better to be lucky than good? Vikings fans have seen plenty of bad breaks over the years, but I am going to go out on a limb and say that “O’Connell’s luck” is more the “work your plan and plan your work” variety, rather than “betting the house on an inside straight” kind of luck.
O’Connell has made some rookie mistakes in his inaugural season, but they were caused by inexperience, not lack of preparation, and he has been quick to own up to his errors and work to make adjustments in his approach. In the Vikings’ epic opening victory against the Packers (we had no idea they were the “woeful Packers” then), O’Connell totally outcoached Matt LaFleur on the way to a Vikings route. Bud Grant is a close friend and an admirer of O’Connell’s, although he likes to tease him about how many coaches the Vikings now employ. Minnesota currently has 25 assistant coaches on their payroll, while Grant could practically fit all his coaches in a restaurant booth. However, Grant also professed that the most important quality an NFL player can have to help the team is to be injury free and available (you can’t help your club in the tub).
O’Connell and his coaches chose to not play any of the starters in the preseason, and the decision paid off with no injuries and a dominating win on opening day. O’Connell also took the advice from Player Health Performance Director Tyler Williams and Head Athletic Trainer Uriah Myrie to get the players acclimated for their game in England with a special practice schedule before the game against the Saints. They also started the team hydrating days before the Miami game, while having them spend extra time acclimating to humidity in the team’s saunas and steam rooms. Innovative thinking, along with a reduced practice workload during the week resulted in the Vikings being one of the healthiest teams in the NFL this season.
The Vikings brain trust pilfered some of the best football minds in the league to outfit their staff. They are talented teachers, and the players have bought in to what the coaches are selling. One of the most popular programs with the players is Game Management Coordinator Ryan Cordell’s “situational masters” meetings. They are designed to help prepare players and coaches for the split-second decisions that be the margin between victories and losses. One of the best examples of the meetings paying off happened when Cam Dantzler wrestled the ball away from Amir Smith-Marsette at the end of the Bears game. Literally every player on the sidelines was yelling for Dantzler to “get down,” and seal the victory. Last year Minnesota was 5-8 in one-score games. This year the Vikings have excelled at avoiding end-of-game collapses and putting tight games into the win column. Coincidence? I think not.
O’Connell might be a rookie coach, but he is smart enough to surround himself with some of the best talent that the NFL has to offer. What makes him even smarter is that he has an open mind and isn’t afraid to listen to other opinions. Unlike Mike Zimmer, who sent his 5-0 team into the bye with stuffed animal cats spread around the locker room with signs saying: “Fat cats get slaughtered,” O’Connell gave his team a week off and thanked them for an exceptional start to the season. Hopefully that gesture will be more positive for the rest of the team than it was for Uli Odoh.
