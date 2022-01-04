by Mike Marek
The Vikings left 2021 in peril and have started 2022 with a whimper. The Packers ended the Vikings season on a cold day in Green Bay. While many start a new year with an extra pep in their step with positive feelings about a new start on life, the Vikings left Green Bay with more questions than answers on what the future will hold for them.
Leading off the questions is, what should they do with Kirk Cousins? Is it time to move on from the signal caller that has brought a high level of play for a high level of pay? After watching Sean Mannion struggle on Sunday night, and seeing Kellen Mond thud, the resounding answer should be that they should hold onto him. Mannion looked like a Wal-Mart version of Cousins, and listening to Zimmer’s press conference after the game on if he would like to see Mond start against the Bears in next week’s meaningless finale, “Not particularly …” Why? “I see him every day.” Not exactly a resounding vote of confidence in the rookie. Cousins’ commands $45 million as a dead cap hit in 2022, so cutting him would be a bonehead move. The only two reasonable options would be to either pay him or trade him. If they are trying to be competitive next year, they should pay him; if it’s a total rebuild, they need to call up the Saints and other quarterback-needy squads ASAP so they can get some sort of return. While all of this may seem simple on the surface, a couple of other decisions need to be made before the quarterback position can be solved. Namely what is going to happen with the head coach and general manager.
My guess is that Mike Zimmer will be removed from his position after the Bears game next Sunday. Zimmer is arguably the third most successful coach in Vikings history behind Bud Grant and Dennis Green; however, several the losses this year must be attributed to the fact that the game may be passing him by. Zimmer’s use of timeouts, his inability to get along with offensive coordinators, and his control of the locker room have all come in to doubt over the last few years. In my opinion it’s time for a change at the head coaching spot, the Vikings would be wise to make the switch sooner instead of later so they can get a start on the interview processes. Who will lead those interview processes is also under question.
Typically finding a new coach is the job of the general manager and the ownership. Under the current regime that would fall to Spielman and the Wilfs. I would not be surprised if Spielman is the first domino to fall so the Vikings can get a sense of what direction they want the team to move on in for 2022. By letting Spielman go you allow the new general manager to get a jump on the type of team and system they want to run from a personal and coaching standpoint. You also get a jumpstart on the critical draft research. I could see the Vikings making a GM move as early as this week, and with that they will start charting their course for the future.
