By Mike Marek
“Deep into that darkness peering, long I stood there, wondering, fearing, doubting, dreaming dreams no mortal ever dared to dream before.” - Edgar Allen Poe, “The Raven”
The Vikings entered Sunday’s contest against the Ravens underdogs for sure; however, many of the Minnesota faithful watched with bated breath thinking the Vikings would answer their prayers and claw back to a .500 record and into relevancy in the NFC playoff race. Mike Zimmer and crew had other plans in store for the day.
The offense is decidedly bipolar. At times they look like world beaters, capable of scoring anywhere on the field. This was exemplified against the Ravens with the long touchdown to Jefferson and the long run by Dalvin Cook in the first half. On the other half, you watch the offense also get so conservative, they can’t go out of their own way. This was hallmarked by a three and out in overtime following the dramatic Anthony Barr decision. While watching this all unfold, it made me wonder, may it be time for a change in philosophy?
The Vikings are still playing like they have an elite defensive unit to back up an offense that is built to keep them afloat and not to make mistakes. The paradigm has clearly shifted and our mentality on how to win games must do the same. The defense has proved time and time again that they are not capable of stopping the opposing team. On multiple occasions this year, they have let the opponent score at pivotal times. To take this point further, if it wasn’t for Kirk Cousins and the offense finding a way to claw back in two of the three wins, this team would be even in more disarray than they find themselves in now. The solution? Get aggressive on offense. Specifically in the passing game.
Here’s a strange thought, let’s use the gifts that have been given to the Vikings by relying on the air attack. Between Thielen, Osborne, and Jefferson the Vikings have one of the best trios of wide receivers in all the NFL. By opening the passing the game, the run game will open by opportunity alone. It’s the old pass to run philosophy. With this, the mentality of the offense (and team) itself will change. The offense’s job needs to be putting up as many points as possible as opposed to putting up the minimum number of points necessary to hopefully win the game and hoping that either the defense can make a stop in a pivotal moment, or a kicker can come in and save the game. The biggest obstacle to making this sea change is the head coach, Mike Zimmer.
Zimmer is old school in his philosophy for football. His dream game is a 2-0 shutout win over the opponent with the running game dominating the clock, lots of punts, no turnovers, and no fun for the fans. He needs to embrace his inner Kenny Rogers and play the cards he has been dealt. Embrace that your “defensive juggernaut” has been missing since the first half of the Minneapolis Miracle game of the 2018 season. It’s time to take the chains off the offense and let them drive this team to victories. Otherwise at the end of the season when the Wilf’s are deciding if Zimmer should still be the head coach of the Vikings, they shall quote the raven and respond, “Nevermore.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.