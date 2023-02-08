By Patrick P. Marek
Experts say that the human brain doesn’t have the ability to vividly remember pain. If that is true, then it’s good news for families that want to have more than one child, and for fans of the Minnesota Vikings. Every season in the Vikings’ over 61 years of existence has had one thing in common. It didn’t matter if Bud Grant, Denny Green, Brad Childress, or Kevin O’Connell were coaching. It didn’t make a difference if Joe Kapp, Fran Tarkenton, Tommy Kramer, Christian Ponder, or Kirk Cousins was the quarterback. The defense could be the Purple People Eaters, or Ed Donatell’s “Bend Not Breakers.” The team could be stacked with Hall of Famers like Alan Page, Carl Eller, Paul Krause, Randy Moss, and Randall McDaniel. They could be playing on the frozen turf of Old Met, in the Humptydump, or in the dazzling confines of the Bank. When the clock ran down to zero in the last game of every season, Minnesota has always been caught looking up at teams that knew what it took to get to the promised land.
You have to give them credit. The Vikings have always been extremely inventive in finding new ways to get fans’ hopes up and then break their hearts. They have fielded dominating defenses that struck fear into the hearts of their opponents. They have been the promising underdogs who dispatched better teams because of their grit and cohesive teamwork. They have had squads who fought to their last breath and went down swinging, and they have had teams that quit on themselves and their comrades and went out with a whimper. They have been overwhelming Super Bowl favorites that got outcoached and outplayed. They have squandered miracles, and used up more lucky breaks than any team has a right to receive. They have had hopeless games given to them, and sure things stolen away. The result for the fans has always been the same. It didn’t matter if they were in the stadium, at home, or in their favorite watering hole. It didn’t make a difference what jersey they wore, how loud they cheered, or if they were sitting in their lucky chair. Every Vikings’ season has yielded final heartbreak and a long winter of purple discontent.
Longtime fans of the purple have seen the movie so many times that they know the ending by heart. They just don’t know what plot twists the script is going to make. Painful experience has taught them some valuable rules. You never bet on the Vikings. You never pray for a Vikings victory. And most important … you never totally buy-in and let them have the chance to break your heart again. That attitude comes in handy when things happen like Bountygate, Gary Anderson’s solitary soul-crushing miss, Blair Walsh’s shank into oblivion, or Drew Pearson’s push-off Hail Mary. The scars of the past provide calluses that protect somewhat from the searing pain that is always waiting around the corner for Vikings fans, but you have to ask yourself, will it also numb the joy when the ultimate Super Bowl victory finally comes? Sadly, we will probably never know.
It's the young fans who we need to look out for in times like these. When they fall under the Vikings’ spell and have their youthful optimism trashed, someone needs to take them aside and help them with some “skol-searching.” They need to be told that Minnesota had a great season, that they are well-coached, and have a solid plan for the future. They need to know that Ed Donatell has been fired, and that the Vikings’ tradition of great defenses is about to be reignited. They have to be assured that the pain they feel at the end of the season soon fades when Minnesota signs their first free agent or selects their picks in the draft. Most of all, they need to be consoled with the fact that even though the Vikings have had 61 seasons of inflicting heartbreak and pain on their fans, that past performance is no indication of future results. They need to understand that the Vikings can not only win the Super Bowl next season, but be a dynasty for years to come. In other words, somebody needs to lie to them.
Stay purple my friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.