By Mike Marek
All hope was lost, the Bills had turned over Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings to start the second half, and shortly after extended their lead to 17 points. Minnesota fans across the state started thinking about if they should get outside to work on any last second preparations before the winter. Before they could give that much more of a thought, that’s when the Vikings chose to show signs of life. An 80-plus-yard home run touchdown run by Dalvin Cook started off a chain of events that would leave Minnesota Vikings fans’ emotional gas tank on empty by the final whistle.
Coming into the game, the Bills were the betting favorite not only to win the game but also to win the Super Bowl. Most fans had already chalked this game up as a loss and were looking ahead to the Cowboys game next week as the next opportunity for a win. What transpired was a rollercoaster of a game that saw each of Minnesota star players contribute when the pressure was on high and the lights were the brightest. Two starts shone the clearest though, Justin Jefferson and Patrick Peterson.
Jefferson had a catch that should have never been. Word is that Cousins in the huddle before the play on fourth and 18 told Jefferson to be ready. As he was most likely going to just throw it up to him. Jefferson didn’t disappoint turning a would-be interception throw into what may have been the greatest catch in NFL regular season history. How he wrestled the ball away from the defender, managed to keep it off the ground, and secure the catch broke at least a couple laws of physics, resulting in one of the most improbable catches and conversions of all-time. Jefferson went on to continue to dominate the rest of the game. He out-dueled former receiver Stefon Diggs in a matchup of players that were essentially traded for each other. I can’t wait to see what he does next. On the other side of the ball, Patrick Peterson showed that he still has some gas in the tank as an already sure-fire hall of fame player.
Peterson led the defensive effort by intercepting Josh Allen twice in the end zone. The second being the walk-off game ender. Peterson left the field saying “I’m still here … I’m a closer.” Peterson went on to receive the game ball from coach Kevin O’Connell and was given the honor of not only breaking down the team cheer but also of being donned with the team-wide chains and dance for the airplane ride back home. Peterson’s veteran leadership and play are really starting to pay dividends in his second year with Minnesota. The Vikings secondary, while far from perfect, is starting to make splash plays almost every game, a lot of which can be contributed to Peterson’s swagger and presence.
At this point, it’s hard to ask more from the Vikings this regular season. This has been the most fun the Vikings have been since Brett Favre was playing quarterback in purple. The division is pretty much locked up, and it’s almost a guarantee at this point that the Vikings will be at least playing one playoff game at home. Christmas has come early to Minnesota, and my advice is to enjoy it while we have it.
