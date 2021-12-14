Vikings 36, Steelers 28
by Patrick P. Marek
A former employee once told me that she wouldn’t quit smoking cigarettes because, even though she knew they were killing her, smoking was the only long-term relationship that she ever had, and she couldn’t let go. That’s really sad, but it probably describes how most Minnesota fans of a certain age feel about the Vikings. Although most of us hopefully have happy, mutually beneficial relationships with our spouses, family, and friends, we hang on to that toxic, one-sided influence in our lives that comes with being a Vikings’ fan.
The late John Edstrom was a biblical scholar, along with being a gifted writer, and founder of this column. If he had a chance to explain the constant loyalty of Vikings’ fans despite the abusive relationship that always includes the rollercoaster emotions of tremendous expectations and devastating letdowns and sorrow, he would probably quote his favorite verse from Proverbs: “As a dog returns to his vomit, so does a fool to his folly.”
After the Vikings succumbed to the Lions two weeks ago in exquisitely painful, last play of the game fashion, my wife Maureen was visibly upset by Zimmer’s decision to employ a prevent defense with his team ahead by four points and the Lions stuck in the shadow of their own goalposts with less than two minutes to go, and no time-outs … and she is a Patriots’ fan. “How can they be so stupid? Why aren’t they putting pressure on Goff? They are just letting them march down the field!” She was still in a funk, hours after the game ended.
Although I joined her in shouting at the television, and certainly wasn’t happy about Minnesota handing Detroit their first victory of the season, I wasn’t shocked by the outcome … and stopped ruminating about it two minutes after the game ended. That’s because I am protected with a purple “Under Armour” that shields me from the worst that the Vikings can offer. You see, I have lived through it all: the four excruciating Super Bowl losses, the Drew Pearson push-off, the 41-donut NFC Championship loss to the Giants, the season-ending shanks from Gary Anderson and Blair Walsh, and Darrin “I’m a running back, not a passing back” Nelson’s drop that cost Jerry Burns’ best team from getting to the Super Bowl. I have seen the purple pyramids, my friends, and it has never been pretty, and the movie has never ended well.
Luckily a moment of self-realization allowed me to get some perspective that has made the constant heartbreak and perverse fortunes of virtually every Vikings’ team bearable. I was in my earlier days at the Winona Post, and found that I was always in a bad mood after a Vikings loss, sometimes for days at a time. One Monday morning after a particularly painful purple performance, I decided that I couldn’t let the Vikings affect my happiness … and it worked. It was a seminal moment that gave me a sense of perspective and saved me countless hours of purple induced misery.
Which brings me to last Thursday night’s “hollow victory” when Minnesota almost choked away a 29-point lead in the second half to the Pittsburgh Steelers. If the Steelers would have successfully completed their comeback it would have been the largest second half deficit overcome in NFL history, and probably would have immediately cost Zimmer his job, and sent the crazed fans in attendance to group counseling. This time the ball from the last play of the game harmlessly hit the turf, thanks to Harrison Smith, the hero of the game. Was I jubilant? Surprised? Disgusted? No. I was comfortably numb.
Finally, I have some bad news for everybody who thinks that firing Zimmer and Spielman are going to change Minnesota’s culture and lead the team to the promised land. Past history and present observations say that the team could bring in the ghosts of Don Sula, Bill Walsh, or Vince Lombardi, and it wouldn’t matter. They’ve had the stoic discipline of Bud Grant, the crazy mad scientist approach of Jerry Burns, the kick-butt offense of Brad Childress, the new sheriff in town of Denny Green, the calm and class of Leslie Frazier, the player’s coach gone over the edge in Mike Tice, and now the stern disciplinarian and defensive genius of Mike Zimmer. Nobody could change Minnesota’s culture and bring home the bacon. Could Belichick do it? Maybe, but I wouldn’t bet my house on it.
I was visiting my son (and partner in the column) Mike a few weeks ago, and he brought out a DVD. “Here’s a treat for you dad,” he said. “It’s a replay of one of the greatest wins in Vikings history, the 36-24 victory in 1987 over the 49ers that was one of the biggest upset victories in NFL playoff history.” It was tremendous fun to watch one of the greatest Minnesota teams (on paper) beat the 49ers team that was filled with future Hall of Famers and enormous talent (Jerry Rice, Joe Montana, Roger Craig, Russ Francis, and Charles Haley) on their own turf.
Jerry Burns patrolled the sideline like a wet rooster, the defensive line featured Chris Doleman and Keith Millard at the ends, and Hank Thomas clogged up the middle. Scott Studwell anchored the linebackers and Joey Browner was the stout last line of defense at safety. Wade Wilson started at quarterback instead of Tommy Kramer, and led a red hot first half throwing to Anthony Carter, who had the game of his life.
I enjoyed reliving the game until I realized, that the 1987 team was playing almost identically to our current version. Even though they got off to a big lead, they had an unreliable kicker (Chuck Nelson), had problems scoring in the red zone, and had many drive-crushing, stupid penalties. After halftime, they allowed the 49ers to crawl back into the game, and almost lost it. Sound familiar?
So, what’s my point? If you plan to become, or continue to be, a Minnesota Vikings fan, be prepared for a constant purple version of “Groundhog Day.” My advice is to cheer for Minnesota, but don’t let them affect your happiness. Live in the moment. Enjoy all the sweet things that life has to offer, like the kindness of strangers, or Christmas with your family and friends.
And for goodness sake, stay purple my friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.