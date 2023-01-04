By Patrick P. Marek
Did you hear that? That was the sound of the other shoe dropping. The Vikings entered Green Bay with a chance at home-field advantage and the number-one seed after the Eagles’ loss to the Saints. They also had the opportunity to sweep away the demons from the 37-10 defeat at a frigid Lambeau Field last year that cost Minnesota a playoff spot and Mike Zimmer his job. Justin Jefferson had just been named “Twin Cities Sports Person of the Year,” and was on his way to 2,000 yards receiving and an all-time NFL record. Greg Joseph had made 20 straight kicks, including a game-winning, Vikings record, 61-yarder last week against the Giants. The Vikings were 11-0 in one-score games, owned a 12-3 record, and were the champions of the NFC North. What could possibly go wrong? They played the game.
After taking the opening kickoff and punting after an unimaginative three and out series, the Minnesota defense also held the Packers to a three and out. Then Josh Metellus blocked his second punt in two games, and the Vikings had the ball on the Packers one-yard line. Cousins attempted a pass to Justin Jefferson, but he tripped on the slippery turf. It was a harbinger of things to come. After two Dalvin Cook runs into the middle of the Packer’s line, the Vikings lost back-up center Aaron Schlottmann to a season-ending broken fibula, and Greg Joseph kicked a 26-yard field goal. Minnesota was able to enjoy the lead … for about 20 seconds. Then the wheels came off.
Even though Packers kick returner Keisean Nixon had entered the game leading the NFL in kickoff returns, the Vikings inexplicably decided to kick to him and trust their special teams. Bad idea. Nixon raced untouched through a cavernous hole in the middle of the field for a 105-yard touchdown return. On the next series Cousins fired a high pass that caromed off of T.J. Hockenson’s hands and was intercepted by Darnell Savage for a pick six. At the end of the first quarter, the Packers had more points (14) than passing yards (-1). The Vikings had dug themselves out of deep holes all season, but this face plant on the icy, overgrown turf in the unfriendly confines of Lambeau Field had a series of too many unfortunate events to overcome.
Greg Joseph missed two field goals. Kirk Cousins was picked off three times. The Packers had a pick six and a kickoff return for a touchdown. Aaron Jones shredded the Vikings defensive line for 111 yards, the first time this season that the defense had given up over 100 yards to a running back. Brian O’Neil exited with a calf injury after trying to chase down a defender after one of Cousins’ interceptions. Justin Jefferson was limited to one catch for 15 yards by trash talking, ultra-physical cornerback (and world class jerk) Jaire Alexander. Early in the game, Jefferson dropped a pass after it appeared that Alexander had committed blatant pass interference. As is their custom for opposing teams in Lambeau, the referees kept their flags in their pockets. They also didn’t throw a flag for taunting when Alexander mocked Jefferson after the play by doing a novice version of the Griddy.
After the game, Jefferson said, “When we lose, we lose bad. We have to find a way to fix that.” Although the Packers had tight physical coverage on Jefferson for the entire game, the Vikings superstar receiver should look in the mirror when evaluating his poor performance. That’s because he is one of many members of the Vikings offense who chose not to wear the special seven-stud spikes that the coaches had recommended to navigate the icy Lambeau turf. Jefferson couldn’t make the precise cuts and generate the speed that he needs to be a world class receiver, and the Packers secondary took advantage of it. K.J. Osborn remembered what the field conditions were for last year’s game, heeded the coach’s advice, and practiced in the special spikes all week long to prepare for the contest. Coincidentally, Osborn had seven catches for 59 yards and a touchdown on Sunday. Apparently, the coaches went so far as to post notes in the players lockers, encouraging them to wear the spikes before the game. Jefferson eventually changed into the seven-stud spikes during the game, but at that point it was too little, too late.
Aaron Rodgers had an ordinary game, only passing for 15 completions of 24 attempts for 159 yards and a touchdown. Unfortunately, the Vikings couldn’t muster a pass rush, and Rodgers had plenty of time to complete the key third down passes he needed. Because of the devastating losses on the offensive line, Kirk Cousins endured a constant, punishing pass rush. Cousins was also victimized by the fact that emergency center Chris Reed had never played the position before and had a horrible time delivering the ball on time after Cousins’ complicated cadences. Despite Reed’s inexperience, Kevin O’Connell refused to follow Tony Romo’s advice and simplify the snap counts. He also continued to call running plays up the middle that hung Dalvin Cook out to dry behind the line of scrimmage.
Defensive Coordinator Ed Donatell didn’t exactly cement his job security with his performance on Sunday. The defense looked confused and out of position most of the day.
One notable series in the second half had Donatell refusing to use a time-out when Minnesota had only 10 men on the field (of course Rodgers took advantage of the mismatch), and then getting called for 12 men on the field two plays later. With nearly every team this year gaining over 400 yards of total offense, it’s time for Donatell’s “bend but don’t break” defense to move on to a team to be named later.
With one game remaining for the regular season, the Vikings seem destined for the third seed in the NFC, and a home game against the Giants. Will they be able to field a credible offensive line that will open holes for the running game and protect Kirk Cousins? Will the defense suddenly employ tight, effective coverage, and generate a voracious pass rush? Will the light bulb finally come on and will this team play up to its potential? No matter what, we should be grateful that the team has won 12 games and is the NFC North champion. Who would have guessed that at the beginning of the season? Kevin O’Connell may be a first-year coach, but he has proven to be a creative leader who is not afraid to make positive changes in the face of adversity. Let’s hope he can help ignite some new momentum against the Bears on another frozen, shaggy field.
Stay purple my friends.
