By Patrick P. Marek
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke has a lot of skills that make him an exciting signal caller and brash leader of men. Unfortunately, situational judgment is not one of them. Back in 2016, Heinicke was a promising young player who was competing in the pre-season to be the Vikings’ backup quarterback behind Teddy Bridgewater. Unfortunately, he came home one night in July and found himself locked out of his apartment. Rather than wait for someone with a key, he impetuously decided to try to stomp through the patio door with his foot, severing a tendon above his left ankle, effectively ending his season. You know the rest of the story, weeks later, Teddy Bridgewater folded up with a non-contact ACL injury in a practice before the start of the season. Without Heinicke or anyone else on the roster to fill the gap, Minnesota was forced to send a boatload of draft picks to sign Sam Bradford, a once brilliant but flawed quarterback who was exposed by the team’s horrible offensive line.
On Sunday afternoon Heinicke stomped in it again. After taking over for an injured Carson Wentz and leading the Commanders to three straight wins, the Washington backup quarterback had taken so many chances and caught so many breaks that his teammates were starting to call him Taylor “Horseshoe” Heinicke. For three quarters against the Vikings, Heinicke’s incredible luck held. He was constantly harassed by the now formidable Vikings defensive line and was bailed out by drive-extending penalties and a play where the ridiculous became sublime. Heinicke was surrounded by purple pass rushers and was crashing to the turf when he launched an ill-advised desperation pass deep downfield. Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel was surrounded by Minnesota defensive backs, and Vikings safety Cam Bynum was in perfect position to tuck away the easy interception. Unfortunately, Referee Steve Patrick collided with Bynum, and the ball improbably bounced into Samuel’s hands for a gift touchdown. “The ref was playing free safety better than me,” Bynum said. Patrick apologized to Bynum on the next series, but the damage was done. The Vikings had once again played down to an inferior team and had a 10-point deficit when the fourth quarter began.
The Vikings talk a lot about their “situational masters” program, and people are starting to listen …especially the players. Minnesota hasn’t lost a fourth quarter yet this year and have won six straight games by a single score or less. With a 10-point lead, Heinicke got cocky. Kirk Cousins got to work. Heinicke airmailed a pass that Harrison Smith intercepted and took 35 yards to the Washington 12-yard line. It was Smith’s third straight game with an interception. Cousins threw a beautiful touchdown pass that Dalvin Cook grabbed one-handed in stride. The touchdown and extra point tied the game. After a Minnesota defensive stop, Cousins led a drive into field goal range that was highlighted by three catches by new tight end T.J. Hockenson. Minnesota’s newest tight end had only four days with the team and managed to catch nine passes on nine targets. Imagine what he will accomplish once he gets acclimated to the offense. Greg Joseph kicked the go-ahead field goal, a flag was thrown, and that’s where O’Connell put his “situational masters” skills to work.
Commander’s Coach Ron Rivera had squandered two of his timeouts with a failed fourth-down-and-one play and a misguided challenge of a spot on a Taylor Heinicke run late in the third quarter. Rivera lost the challenge and the timeout. O’Connell accepted the penalty, took the field goal off the board, and proceeded to milk the clock. The “masters” book said that Rivera was supposed to let the Vikings score a touchdown and hope to have enough time to get one last drive and tie the score. Instead, he watched helplessly as Cousins and Cook danced behind the line, using every last second before (thankfully) Greg Joseph kicked the ball between the uprights. This has been Kirk Cousins worst statistical year since he played in Washington … except for the statistic that matters: the won-lost record. He and the rest of the team have totally bought in on O’Connell’s analytic coaching style, and the result is an amazingly comfortable four and ½ game lead in the NFC North. The best news is that this team is still learning, hasn’t played its best game yet, and has tremendous upside.
Finally, I know I have been tough on Cousins in some of my past columns, and most of the time I was justified in my helpful critiques. However, he stood up and was counted against a tough Jack Del Rio defense with a voracious pass rush. Cousins never wavered in the pocket in the face of enormous pressure and delivered some great throws. He didn’t fumble the ball, and his only interception happened on a bold end zone pass at the end of the first half that went through Jefferson’s hands. When Cousins was prone on the turf after one of the many monster hits (Ed Ingram, you should hang your head) and had to go out for a play, I was reminded how durable Cousins has been throughout his career. I also had a brief picture of what the Vikings’ playoff prospects would look like without Cousins at the helm. Sure, we complain that Cousins is too cautious, stat conscious, and holds on to the ball too long, but he seems to have embraced his role of team leader and O’Connell’s coaching style. His teammates love his toughness, his ability to put the team on his back and deliver fourth quarter comebacks, and his willingness to take his shirt off and model their bling on the plane rides home. They like that!
When you think about it, Kirk Cousins is our Timex watch. He’s not flashy, but he’s accurate, takes a licking, and keeps on ticking.
Stay purple my friends.
