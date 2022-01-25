by Patrick P. Marek
Remember when master magician David Copperfield made the Statue of Liberty disappear? Until Saturday night I thought that was the most amazing magic trick I would ever see in my life. Then, on Saturday night I watched the Packers transform into the Minnesota Vikings and choke away their chance for a run to the Super Bowl. Astounding! Unbelievable! Incomprehensible! Unfortunately, although Lady Liberty reappeared unharmed when Copperfield waved his magic wand, the Packers may never recover from their Saturday evening vanishing act.
Green Bay came into the NFC division round matchup with the NFL’s best record, and number one seed. Their record gave them a first-round bye, and guaranteed that the road to the Super Bowl had to go through frigid Lambeau Field. They had everybody’s choice for league MVP in quarterback Aaron Rodgers, a ferocious defense, and the top receiver in the NFL in Davonte Adams. The temperature when the game started was 14 degrees, with a wind chill that hovered below zero. The Packers’ fans were well fortified with brats, cheese, and their favorite beverages. They were ready to give that “soft” California team an extremely inhospitable welcome to the “frozen tundra,” and send them packing back to their land of surfboards, movie stars and craft cocktails.
Guess what happened? Somebody forgot to tell the 49ers they weren’t supposed to be able to play in the cold. Once the San Francisco players pried themselves away from their heated benches, they unleashed a bruising defense, and opportunistic special teams. Jimmy Garoppolo was his usual erratic self, throwing a crucial first half interception and missing wide open receivers. It was the first time that the 49ers had started a game with four consecutive three-and-outs since a 27-24 loss to the Vikings in 2009. Garoppolo didn’t complete his first pass until there was less than seven minutes in the half. How, then, did the 49ers stay in the game against the high-octane Packers’ offense?
Buoyed by three straight underdog wins against contending teams who were playing on their home turf, the 49ers defense and special teams units enforced their will against the top-seeded Packers, and managed to keep their team within striking distance. The 49ers relentless pass rush constantly harassed Rodgers, eventually sacking him five times. Maybe one of the sacks crushed Rodger’s man bun and destroyed his equilibrium, because the Packers quarterback’s swagger was definitely gone. By the way, have you ever noticed that Rodgers only has four different facial expressions? They are: arrogant, hangdog, outraged and (when a teammate has made a mistake) a combination of shocked and disappointed.
Rodgers started the game with a deceptively easy touchdown scoring drive, but then was held in check for most of the first half. When the Packers mustered a potential scoring drive at the end of the first half, the 49ers blocked a Packers field goal that would have put Green Bay up 10-0. Suddenly my hackles started to stir. I had seen this script many times before, and those versions of “The Color Purple Haze,” never ended well.
This script should seem painfully familiar to Minnesota fans. Your team gets out to a quick lead, but misses multiple scoring chances, keeping the score close against an inferior opponent. Then right before the half, something awful happens, robbing your team of momentum while giving the other team hope. All that was left was the shocking ending where your team loses in the most excruciatingly painful way possible.
If Green Bay was suffering from the curse of purple consequences, I already knew the ending. Unfortunately, it was way too late to bet. However, I was ready for a revised ending when the Packers were up by seven points late in the fourth quarter. The 49ers were showing no sign of life, and it looked like the Packers were going to coast to a lackluster victory. Then the special teams took over the game. A blocked punt for a touchdown tied the game, and after Rodgers couldn’t muster a rally and went three-and-out, the 49ers got the ball at their 29 with 3:20 left and drove into field-goal range. Green Bay had only 10 men on the field as Robbie Gould (a perfect 20 for 20 in post-season play) made his winning kick as time expired.
As the Packers and Vikings reflect on their seasons, the hard truth is that both teams are between a rock and a hard place. Although Green Bay fans like to brag about their Super Bowl victories, since Rodgers won the Super Bowl in 2010, it has been one post-season failure after another. In 2011 they were 15-1, but were destroyed by Colin Kaepernick and the 49ers. (Aaron Rodgers is 0-4 against San Francisco for his post-season career.) They lost to the 49ers again in 2013. They lost in the championship game in 2014 against Seattle, and in 2015 failed in overtime against Arizona. The Packers were run out of the stadium in the 2019 title game against the 49ers, and were defeated last year in the NFC title game to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Nobody can deny that the Packers have had a ton of success during the Rodgers era, but his inability to close the deal, along with his apparent dissatisfaction with the Packers and their management is creating a sour taste in many fans’ mouths.
During his pre-season drama tour, Rodgers coerced the Packers into agreeing that he could leave after this season. If he does stay, you have a disgruntled, passive-aggressive quarterback who will bring a cap hit of a whopping $46.1 million in 2022. This is for a team that is already scheduled to be $50 million over the cap next season, and that doesn’t include whether they try to lure free agent to be Davante Adams back to the fold.
The Packers and Vikings situations are very similar. They both have high priced quarterbacks who have lost the fans’ trust, and they both have crippling salary cap challenges. What would a Packers team look like without Rodgers and Adams? Is it time for the Jordan Love era to begin? Will the Vikings trade Kirk Cousins, draft a quarterback and roll with Kellen Mond next year? Will a new general manager and coach blow up the team, or will Rob Brzezinski work his magic and help field a competitive team next year?
So many questions. So much uncertainly. My advice is to keep your head down, jump on the Minnesota Wild bandwagon … and stay purple, my friends.
