By Patrick P. Marek
Because they have never been known to pass up a cheap marketing trick, the Vikings brought back the kid who had done his best shirtless, skinny, bling-covered “You like that!” Kirk Cousins imitation in last week’s win against the Patriots. This week, “Lil Kirk” was still a crowd-pleaser and got a lot of screen time, but like “Big Kirk,” he seemed really cold at times.
Maybe it would have been more appropriate to hire renowned Nordic performance magician “Sven the Sensational” as a special mascot to perform this season. Sven could be locked up in a safe attached to the U.S. Bank ceiling and try to overcome impossible odds and escape by the end of the game. On Sunday the Vikings pulled another rabbit out of their hat against the Jets and managed their ninth victory this season in games decided by one possession. Their overall record of 10-2 seems impressive, but other than their 23-7 win over Green Bay in the season opener, most of their victories seemed more like flimsy illusions than reputation-bolstering wins.
Last Sunday against the Jets the Vikings followed a script that has become very familiar. They got off to an early lead, highlighted by inventive play-calling, timely defense, and efficient offensive line play. Harrison Smith snagged the 34th interception of his career (leading active defenders) and ended the Jets’ opening possession. Smith now has five interceptions for the season and is a big reason the Vikings have a 10-2 record. Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison rushed for touchdowns, Greg Joseph added a lengthy field goal, and the Vikings had a 20-6 halftime lead.
What could have been an easy win for Minnesota was derailed by the fact that Kirk Cousins had one of his worst games of the year. He didn’t throw any picks, but he kept missing open receivers and leaving points on the table. The Jets are a talented defensive team. Their voracious defensive line pounded Cousins all day long, and “Sauce” Gardner and the rest of the secondary did a good job of blanketing Justin Jefferson and the rest of the purple receiving corps. However, the Vikings’ receiving corps is pretty talented too, and they frequently broke free for open looks from Cousins.
For a lot of reasons, Kirk Cousins is a tough guy to figure out. Faithful readers of this column know that I have been critical of Cousins for his decision-making and leadership issues, but I have never questioned his accuracy in delivering passes to open receivers. Based on his performance over the last few games, consider that question to be asked. What is wrong with Cousins? He consistently air-mailed easy, uncontested passes to Jefferson, Thielen, and Osborn. The biggest disappointment, however, came when Cousins missed a sure touchdown by overthrowing a streaking T.J. Hockenson who had five yards on his defender. Normally Cousins makes that throw in his sleep. Then, just to add to his “Kirk Cousins, infuriating man of mystery” persona, Cousins dropped a perfect dime on Justin Jefferson for a touchdown in a crucial drive in the second half that determined the outcome of the game. With all the punishment Cousins has absorbed this year because of Minnesota’s inconsistent offensive line, you have to speculate that he might have an arm or shoulder injury that hasn’t been disclosed. On Sunday, Cousins’ stat line was an anemic 21 completions on 35 attempts for 173 yards and a touchdown.
After halftime, both Minnesota’s offense and defense went into what Head Coach Kevin O’Connell called “that third quarter lull.” Journeyman Jets backup quarterback Mike White “lulled” Minnesota into submission, passing for 369 yards. The run defense gave up an additional 120 yards on the ground.
The Vikings were outgained 486-287, including 336-89 in the second half. How could the Jets put up numbers like that and lose? Despite White’s high-octane stats, he ran out of gas on third down conversions (3-16), and in red zone touchdowns (1-6). When Cam Bynum grabbed the game-clinching interception at the end of the fourth quarter, it was very evident that if it’s not better to be lucky than good, it is certainly better to be lucky … and reasonably good. The Vikings are loaded with talented players on both sides of the ball; they just haven’t seized the opportunity to put the hammer down and overwhelm an opponent.
One of the reasons why Minnesota is letting backup quarterbacks light them up and weaker teams stay in games is Ed Donatell’s “bend but don’t break” defense. His scheme looks disturbingly like Leslie Frazier’s “Tampa Two” defense. Basically, the idea is to let teams pile up yardage between the 20s and hope that they make a mistake that keeps them out of the end zone. Unfortunately, for this defense to be effective, the team has to apply a consistent, effective pass rush. Recently Minnesota hasn’t been getting to the quarterback with their front four, and Donatell is allergic to blitzing. Donatell’s 3-4 defense was brought in to stop the rushing attack. Unfortunately, Minnesota has ranked at the bottom or near the bottom of the league in rushing and passing defense. Can that be because Danielle Hunter and Za’Darius Smith are frequently asked to forgo rushing the quarterback to shadow tight ends in pass coverage? Donatell is quick to defend himself to critics by pointing out the Vikings’ win record, and the defense’s success in getting late-game turnovers. He also points out that there have been key injuries, and that the team is still learning the intricacies of the defense. It will be interesting if the 3-4 defense is just a one-year experiment, or if the Vikings will switch back to the 4-3 defense to take advantage of their star pass-rushers’ strengths.
Just imagine what I would have written if the Vikings had lost! Let’s take a breath and enjoy the fact that the Purple are 10-2 and have an insurmountable lead in the NFC North. However, if I can request one Christmas present, it’s for a Vikings blow-out victory with no drama. Come on, Santa, you can do it!
Stay purple my friends.
