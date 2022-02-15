by Mike Marek
Super Bowl Sunday was full of intrigue for fans of the Minnesota Vikings. On one side of the field, you had the Bengals who are in the same club as the Vikings. The never-won-a-Super-Bowl club. On the other side you had the Rams, who currently employ our future head coach as offensive coordinator, and their quarterback is the all too familiar Matt Stafford, formerly of the Detroit Lions.
In the Bengals, it was easy to draw parallels to the Vikings. The Bengals franchise have been tortured by multiple losing seasons and lack of success in the playoffs. It seemed like the finally caught lightning in the bottle this year, resulting in a Super Bowl berth. Joe Burrow was playing the role of savior, and JaMarr Chase had a rookie season for the ages. The unsung part of this group was their ability to stop the run, which Vikings fans got a close-up view of during our week one matchup in Cincinnati. All the above put the Bengals in a position to win with less than two minutes remaining; however, just like many an end to a Vikings season, it wasn’t mean to be.
The Rams looked unimaginative in their offensive play calling, which does not bode well for the man behind the game plan (if not the actual play calls) in soon to be Vikings Head Coach Kevin O’Connell. The Rams looked very Viking-like on offense in a number of situations on Sunday. They refused to give up the run game, even though it proved futile time and time again. Plus, Stafford developed tunnel vision for Kupp for most of the game, which won them the game; however, you could also argue that they should have won by a lot more instead of having to rely on last second heroics. At the end, they were able to survive due to the performance of their superstars. Copper Kupp single handedly led their final scoring drive, and Aaron Donald, who in my opinion should have been the MVP of the game, had Joe Burrow under pressure for all game. This was all in despite of Matt Stafford’s best efforts to throw the game. Stafford looked like his old self taking bad sacks, while also throwing two picks.
O’Connell now comes to Minnesota as a Super Bowl champion. He will need to quickly move on from this success and start thinking about how he can work to fix the Vikings. The Vikings are similar if not better than the Rams on offense. The key is how is he going to address a defense with several aging veterans that didn’t pass the muster last year. The Vikings and now his future will hang on the answer to this question.
Heading into the offseason and into next season, the slate is wiped clean again. Everyone starts back at 0-0. Hope abounds across the football landscape. For Vikings fans, this goes double as the rebuilding effort is in full swing. It should be an exciting free agency, draft, and training camp as the Vikings reshape their roster and philosophy heading into the new year. Where they will end up next year at this time of year is anyone’s guess, but during those cold Minnesota nights, just remember that football will be back before you know it, and in the words of my father, “Stay purple my friends.”
