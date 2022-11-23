By Patrick P. Marek
Mamas, don’t let your babies grow up to be Cowboys fans. It turns them into jerks. Their “Let’s go Cowboys!” cheers (and some that aren’t fit to print in a family newspaper) were initially drowned out by “Skol” chants, but the Dallas fans got louder as the carnage ensued and the Vikings fans (and players) gave up. However, it’s easy to understand that it’s hard to be humble when your team comes into a hostile stadium, takes on a squad with a seven-game winning streak, and executes a historic old-fashioned “whooping.” By the time the dust settled, Minnesota had recorded its worst ever loss in the city of Minneapolis.
The Cowboys gave a preview of coming attractions on the game’s third play. Cousins rolled out, and Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons blew by Christian Darrisaw like Maverick doing a fly-by on the tower in the “Top Gun” movies. He caught Cousins from behind and violently tossed him to the turf, causing a fumble that was recovered by the Cowboys. Minnesota’s defense responded with their best effort of the day, holding Dallas to a field goal, but that was as good as it got. The dubious record for being sacked as a Vikings quarterback in one game is owned by Archie Manning. Manning was sacked 11 times at Soldier Field on October 28, 1984. He was taking one for the team after Tommy Kramer was injured, and Manning had to be carried off the field after being sandwiched on the 11th sack. Cousins’ offensive line looked like they were trying to help him beat Manning’s record, but Kevin O’Connell mercifully took Cousins (and most of the starters) out of the game with 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter. By the time a very nervous-looking Nick Mullens took over at quarterback, Cousins had been sacked a personal record seven times and was hit 13 times. His streak of 39 games with at least one touchdown pass was snapped, and he completed only 12 passes on 23 attempts for 105 yards.
Minnesota’s already embattled offensive line took a huge hit when they lost both Darrisaw and Ezra Cleveland to injuries late in the first half. Then it became open season on Kirk Cousins. Blake Brandel filled in for Darrisaw last week and received good grades from the coaching staff. This week Brandel was schooled by Micah Parsons and the rest of the ferocious Dallas pass rush. It’s tempting to describe Brandel and the rest of the offensive line’s performance as “sieve-like,” but that would be an insult to sieves. Cousins didn’t help matters by holding the ball too long, and O’Connell didn’t do anybody any favors by abandoning the run and insisting that Cousins operate out of empty backfield sets. Is it a crazy idea to abandon the original game plan and come up with a “max protection” package for Cousins when the pass rush gets out of hand?
C.J. Ham has been the forgotten man in this offense. How about bringing him in as Cousins’ personal protector?
The defensive line didn’t exactly cover themselves with glory either. Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott were either sprinting through huge holes in the line or bouncing off missed tackles. Minnesota’s pass rush was anemic, giving Dak Prescott so much time to throw that he looked like Joe Namath in his prime. Prescott completed an unbelievable 22 passes on 25 attempts for 276 yards and two touchdowns. The Vikings were not prepared for Prescott’s elusiveness in the pocket, and he frequently rolled away from pressure to complete big passes downfield. Prescott continually picked on rookie cornerback Andrew Booth’s soft coverage for easy pitch and catch completions.
It's tough to find silver linings in a game where the network cut away to another game when there was still substantial time left in the fourth quarter. Patrick Peterson had a solid performance at cornerback with effective coverage and sure-handed tackling. The player of the game, however, was Minnesota’s giant sized punter Ryan Wright. He booted seven punts for a 48.3 average, and consistently flipped the field when the Vikings were trapped deep in their own territory. Unfortunately, it’s never a good sign when your punter is one of the players of the game.
There’s been a lot of speculation from experts who blame Minnesota’s lackluster effort on the fact that they were “hung over” after the amazing win against Buffalo last week. They point to the team’s history of playing poorly after big games, including their pathetic performance in Philadelphia in the NFC Championship game after the “Minnesota Miracle.” If that’s the case, it will be interested how Minnesota is going to react to playing on Thanksgiving night against the Patriots after getting kicked in the teeth the Sunday before. The Vikings need to fix their offensive and defensive lines fast, and that just became even more difficult with Christian Darrisaw being ruled out for Thursday’s game. You can be sure that Bill Belichick has been watching tape of Sunday’s game non-stop, and is busy constructing a plan to attack the many flaws Minnesota displayed against Dallas. Hopefully the Vikings will get Ezra Cleveland (G), Dalvin Tomlinson (DL), and Akayleb Evans (CB) back from injury to bolster their depleted roster on Thanksgiving.
So, this Thanksgiving, let’s shake off the fact the Vikings were just humiliated on national television, and that Jerry Jones is crowing that he has a Super Bowl contender.
Take this opportunity to treasure your family, have an extra piece of pie for dessert, and marvel at the fact that the Vikings are 8-2 and leading the NFC North by four games.
And don’t forget to stay purple my friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.