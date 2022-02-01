by Mike Marek
The first domino has fallen in the Vikings offseason. The Vikings have hired Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to serve as their new general manager. With this title, he will lead the effort to turn the Vikings from being middle of the pack finishers to, in the Wilfs’ mindset, every year contenders. This alone is no easy task as few franchises in the NFL find themselves in the mix every year.
Before joining Minnesota, Kwesi was with the Cleveland Browns in the role of VP of football operations. He helped put together a Browns team that went from 6-10 to 11-5 and the franchise’s first playoff win since the Browns were reinstated by the NFL as a franchise in Cleveland in 1999. Before his time in Cleveland, he worked for the 49ers, being a key cog in football development and helping to make personnel decisions that fueled the team to a Super Bowl berth and helped build the base for consistent success. On paper this may not sound that exciting; however, you also need to look at how he has been able to find success.
Kwesi is not your standard football guy. He played basketball in college and started out his career on Wall Street as opposed to the gridiron. He has taken he ability to dive into data and analytics for venture capital and has translated that into a model to build football teams. With this he realizes that he isn’t built to be an on-field genius; however, he can show you an analysis on how to rate a quarterback’s success on short, medium, and long passes and how valuable it makes them as a signal caller. With that mindset he is treating football like a business and takes the emotion out of it. The numbers are the numbers, and the goal is to set up the team for success by build for the present and the future. To help get to the promised land, and to help with the on-field decision making, he needs to find the right head coach.
Early hot candidates are Jim Harbaugh, DeMeco Ryans, and Kevin O’Connell. The recent heat has been that Jim Harbaugh may be willing to leave the college football ranks in Michigan to come coach the Vikings. The naysayers say he is too much like Zimmer in that he can be too tough on his players. What I see is a coach that quickly turned around the 49ers from a losing franchise to a Super Bowl berth in two years. With that type of success and a roster that still has the right personnel to make a run, I would trust in the guy who has won at every stop he has been including a winning percentage of .695 while with the 49ers.
I expect the Vikings to decide on who the coach will be before the ball is kicked off to start the Super Bowl. Having the core decision making group in place before the NFL offseason starts to pick up steam will be key to a potential fast turn around in 2022. The Vikings would be wise to have their ducks in a row with their strategic planning since the rest of the division seems primed to fall apart (see the Green Bay Packers). In the words of the great Bob Dylan, “The line is drawn. The curse is cast … and the first one now will later be last. For the times they are a-changin.’”
