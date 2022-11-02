by Mike Marek
It was Jared Allen day at the Vikings game. Mullet headbands were distributed to the masses, and the crowd was whipped into a tizzy by having Jared Allen come out and blow the Gjallarhorn.
Jared, after his illustrious career wearing purple, was chosen to be honored by the Vikings by being enshrined for the rest of Vikings eternity in the ring of honor. He thanked Vikings ownership and the fans for taking a shot on him when others wouldn’t, especially his former team, the Kansas City Chiefs. Jared had battled alcoholism and was at a crossroads in his life when the Vikings made the giant move to trade for him. After the trade, Minnesota became a home for him, and for that he was truly grateful.
The induction ceremony occurred at halftime, and Jared made an appearance fit for the ages by riding in on a horse. Jared was one of the most colorful players ever to play for the Vikings, known for his splash plays and especially his knack for getting the quarterback on the ground. The Vikings current team chose to stay on theme by putting together an entertaining defensive performance that kept the Arizona Cardinals on their heels for most of the afternoon.
The defensive effort was led largely by defensive end Za’Darius Smith. Smith closed the day out with three sacks and a pass deflection. After his first trip to the quarterback “Za” unleashed Jared Allen’s famous calf roping sack celebration. Teaming up with Za’Darius in the Hollywood-style defensive performance, Harrison Smith got in the act with a timely interception of Kyler Murray. His partner in crime and fellow safety, Cameron Bynum also found the receiving end of a bad pass by Kyler Murray. Both picks came at opportune times, as outside of the splashy plays made by the defense in terms of sacks and picks, the Cardinals largely had their way with the middle of the field against the Vikings for most of the day. This is still largely concerning as opposing teams have managed to exploit this time and time again throughout the year.
On offense Cousins put up an impressive game despite the shaky offensive line play in front of him. He led off the game with a surprising rushing touchdown, which he took only out of necessity. Watching his body language, it looked like the last thing he wanted to do was to rush for the touchdown himself. He was making a beeline down the line of scrimmage, saw the opening and ended up thrusting himself into the end zone for the first score of the ball game. Kirk followed this up with a touchdown pass for the 37th consecutive game. Kirk continues to be consistent and has put the Vikings in a position to win each week.
Special teams were again a mixed bag for the Vikings. They did a solid job on coverage and managed to recover a muffed punt that helped secure the victory for the Vikings. On the downside, Greg Joseph continues to struggle on long field goals and missed extra points. If Joseph had been able to convert either miss, it would have saved the Vikings a good chunk of unneeded drama down the stretch by making it a two-score versus a one-score game. I wouldn’t be surprised if the Vikings bring in a couple of kickers during the week to put some fire under his butt. It would be much to the chagrin of Vikings fans if what is starting to look like a magical season is once again brought down by a kicker.
The Vikings hit the road next week to take on the newly branded Washington Commanders. So far this year, the Vikings have been able to combine some better game management with a bit of luck and a solid roster to flip the script on what is looking like a missed opportunity last year. Kevin O’Connell and crew have been keeping the lights on and moving the ball forward. Look for the Vikings to extend their lead in the NFC North next week to move to an impressive 7-1.
