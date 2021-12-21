by Mike Marek
“There are 106 miles to Chicago, we have a full tank of gas, half a pack of cigarettes, it’s dark and we’re wearing sunglasses.” - Elwood Blues
The Vikings put on their best Blues Brothers impression and pulled out all the stops and resorted to every trick in the book to get a win at Chicago. Any win at Soldier Field is a good one, but in my experience, none of them come easily. Monday night proved to be another example of a game in Chicago where anything and everything can happen. Some of the stranger things that happened during this game included a blocked field goal, a blocked punt, a muffed punt, a player ejection, almost a fight between a coach and a ref, two fumbles, numerous failed fourth down attempts, and several of what I would call odd unnecessary roughness calls on both sides of the ball. All in all, it was just another game in Chicago. My hope is that they follow through on their potential plans to build a new stadium in Arlington Heights, so we can bid forever adieu to windy and strange Soldier Field.
In all the madness that unfolded on Monday night, we saw another rare incident unfold. Kirk Cousins won just his second Monday football game as a starter. The strange thing is he did so while having arguably one of his worst games as a professional. He was held under 100 yards passing and threw an interception and almost threw at least two more. Kirk was a victim of a run-heavy offensive game plan, and of bully defensive lineman and Viking killer Akiem Hicks. Hicks terrorized both Kirk Cousins and Dalvin Cook all night, and the Vikings didn’t have an answer on how to stop him. Hicks had previously been injured, but he found a way to muster the energy to start against the Vikings. The rumor is that he is out in Chicago after this season, and I say good riddance.
Speaking of being out in Chicago, watching Matt Nagy, coach of the Bears in this game, was like watching for a man begging for his life in front of the executioner. Desperate would be a kind way of putting how Nagy was acting. In my football watching life, I have never seen a coach almost throw fists at a ref. You could tell that his job very well may have depended on the outcome of this game. But of course, the strategy of desperation doesn’t typically work in football or in life, and Nagy will likely be finding his way into the unemployment line some time this week. To stave off a similar fate, Zimmer is going to need a find a way to win the next three games as well.
The day after Christmas, the Vikings welcome the Los Angeles Rams into Minneapolis for their penultimate home game. A win keeps the Vikings relevant in the playoff race, a loss likely dooms them to a close miss, and a wholesale change of the coaching staff and general management. Vikings fans are split on what they want for Christmas, half want a fresh start in 2022 with a clean slate in management, the other half wants one more run at the promised land with the current crew. The debate will be settled in the Boxing Day matchup. My vote is for one more week of hope, as with hope comes faith, and in Elwood Blues speak, we may just be on a mission from God.
