Vikings 32, Chicago 17
by Patrick P. Marek
Sunday’s season finale against the Bears at US Bank Stadium had such a potential for being a stink bomb that it’s a wonder that the “Ty-D-Bol guy” wasn’t chosen to blow the ceremonial Gjallarhorn to signal the start of the game. Both teams were out of playoff contention and both coaches, Mike Zimmer and Matt Nagy, were dead men walking, awaiting the inevitable axe to fall on Monday morning.
With sub-zero temperatures, and the Vikings having nothing to play for, it would have been understandable if the fans stayed away in droves. Although there were definitely empty seats, the Viking faithful was out in force, and they were determined to have a good time, while saying farewell to the purple for this season. Star Tribune legendary columnist Patrick Reusse speculated that the reason why the fans were so loud and boisterous was because under the latest Twin Cities safety ordinances, they didn’t have to wear a mask while they were drinking. Skol!
The game itself was an entertaining but maddening microcosm of what is wrong with both the Vikings and Bears teams and management. Mike “The Most Stubborn Man In The World” Zimmer looked like he was determined to end his Minnesota tenure on a sour note. He left all of his promising young players (who had mysteriously landed in his doghouse) like Kellon Mond and Wyatt Davis on the bench, while playing Kirk Cousins and Dalvin Cook for the whole contest. An injury to either Cousins or Cook would have had a devastating effect on any future trade opportunities, but Zimmer stoically glowered on the sidelines, watching his old school game plan creak through the first half. He couldn’t even throw the long-suffering Minnesota fans a bone by feeding Justin Jefferson the ball in his attempt to break the Randy Moss receiving record. “I don’t care about records,” he said after the game. Thanks, Mike!
The Vikings had a bad season, but the Bears are an exquisitely awful team. They are loaded with talent, especially on the defensive side of the ball, but could never overcome Matt Nagy’s atrocious play calling. The Bears were tearing Minnesota up on the ground. The Vikings had no answer for David Montgomery, and the talented Chicago running back carved up the purple defense like a hot knife through butter. Why then would Nagy repeatedly chose slow-developing pass plays in fourth and short situations? Somehow the recently anemic Vikings’ pass rush was able to smother Andy “The Red Rifle” Dalton with drive-killing sacks.
In the second half Minnesota transformed into the kind of team that they have shown glimpses of all year, but have rarely been able to maintain. Kirk Cousins suddenly was given all day in the pocket, and responded with precision passes to Justin Jefferson, rookie Ihmir Smith-Marsette, and K.J. Osborn. Dalvin Cook roared through holes big enough to drive a truck through. The defense sacked Dalton seven times and picked him off twice. Patrick Peterson intercepted his first pass of the year and took it 66 yards to the house. It didn’t seem like any of the Bears were interested in trying to tackle Peterson. It was getting late. They had a plane to catch … and a coach who was about to get fired.
Black Monday dawned with head coaches and general managers getting fired across the league. Mike Zimmer and Rick Spielman joined Matt Nagy, Brian Flores, and Vic Fangio on the unemployment line. Zimmer finished his eight years in Minnesota with a respectable 72-56-1 record, but couldn’t overcome missing the playoffs for the last two seasons, and his team’s tendency to choke in big games.
Zimmer came in with a reputation as a defensive guru, and made an immediate positive impact on the Vikings’ defense. He inherited a 31st ranked defense when he started with the team, and transformed the unit into one of the top defenses in the league. Unfortunately, the league caught up to Zimmer’s complicated blitz packages, and he wasn’t able to adjust. Like a tenured teacher with a well-thumbed syllabus, Zimmer stuck with what he knew at least used to work, and his defensive rankings and the team’s win total suffered. His weaknesses, however, were most apparent when he meddled on the offensive side of the ball. Zimmer’s distrust of the modern offensive game in general, and the forward pass in particular was a recipe for mediocrity that the Wilfs finally ended Monday morning.
Rick Spielman had a lot of successes at the helm of the Vikings, including drafting Harrison Smith, Anthony Barr, Eric Kendricks, Danielle Hunter, and Stefon Diggs. Unfortunately, as my dad used to say, he started “reading his own headlines” and began to frantically trade back in the draft in an attempt to strike gold with lower draft picks. Some of those late picks stayed with the team, but it was far more “bust” than “boom.” However, his biggest sins came when he was trying to make an electrifying splash, like trading a boatload of draft picks for a faded Sam Bradford after Teddy Bridgewater’s horrific knee injury in 2017. Bradford failed, Case Keenum took the reins, executed the Minneapolis Miracle, and led the team to the NFC Championship game. We all know what happened next. Spielman decided the Vikings were only a competent quarterback away from winning the Super Bowl, broke the bank to lure Kirk Cousins to Minnesota, and now he and Zimmer are both unemployed.
The Wilfs vowed to “consistently contend for championships” when they cleaned their management slate by firing Zimmer and Spielman. Now they need to finish the “trifecta.” The new general manager needs to find a suitable trading partner, and unload Kirk Cousins and his team-smothering contract. The Wilfs have plenty of money to spend and have ponied up with a world class stadium and practice facility. They should be able to attract a general manager who can think out of the box, and a deserving young coach like Eric Bienemy or Brian Leftwich to elevate the team and lead them to the promised land.
Stay tuned … and stay purple my friends.
