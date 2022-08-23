On Saturday, August 20, 2022, it was a wonderful day for the annual 1K and 5K Goodview Gallop races.
In the 5K, the overall female winner was Sonja Semling, of Fountain City, with a time of 19:15 minutes — the 10th best time in any Goodview Gallop since 2010. She was followed by Linda Williams (20:54) in second place, and Amblyn Reisetter (21:27) in third. On the men’s side, the overall winner was Michael Walentiny, of Lewiston, with a 16:37-minute finish, followed by Joshua Jumbeck (16:42) and Jacob Jumbeck (17:12).
In the 1K, Sophia Nagel took first place in 5:02.16. Ava Mae Van Fossen won second in 5:05.89, and Hayden Storlie took third with a time of 5:14.47.
