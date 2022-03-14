Two games, two walk-offs, same final score — different outcomes.
The Saint Mary's University (SMU) baseball team battled Luther College to a nonconference split Sunday, with both teams winning by 7-6 outcomes. The Norse got a two-out, two-run walk-off double by Joshua Matanich to cap a three-run seventh inning in leading Luther to a victory over the Cardinals, while the Cardinals turned the tables on the Norse in the nightcap, as Trevon VanEgtern laced a walk-off single in the bottom of the 11th to give Saint Mary's its own 7-6 victory.
The Cardinals had the upper hand through the game's first five innings, scoring twice in the third, once more in the fourth and three times in the fifth to grab a 6-1 advantage.
After being stymied by SMU starter Addison Hochevar through the first five innings — managing just a fourth-inning run — Luther finally got to the Cardinal left-hander, scoring three times in the sixth to pull within 6-4 — and set up Luther's seventh-inning heroics.
Joe Jersak was hit by a pitch to open the Norse seventh, moved to second on a one-out infield single by Luke Plunkett, and scored on Charlie Rubendall's RBI single to left. SMU reliever Dylan Westcott induced a pop-out to third for the second out, before Matanich laced a double to left-center to score both Plunkett and Rubendall to seal the win.
Daniel Marxen finished 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs to lead the Cardinal offense, while Tyler O'Brien, Cameron Weber, Jake Mercado, Brandon Merfeld, and Trevon VanEgtern accounted for SMU's other five hits.
Unlike game one, it was the Norse who grabbed control early in the nightcap, scoring three times in the first inning, once in the second and four more in the fourth to build a 6-1 lead.
Saint Mary's erupted for three runs in the bottom of the fifth on a Marxen three-run home run to cut the deficit to 6-4, and a run-scoring double by O'Brien in the sixth and an RBI double by Weber in the eighth got the Cardinals even, 6-6 — and set up VanEgtern's 11th-inning heroics.
Jack Arndt opened the Saint Mary's 11th with a double, Marxen was intentionally walked and the two were sacrificed over by Coons. Mason Coyle drew SMU's second intentional walk of the inning and VanEgtern laced a single to left to give Saint Mary's the victory.
O'Brien finished 3-for-6 and Weber, Arndt, Coons, and Coyle each chipped in two hits for the Cardinals, while Timmy Smith collected the pitching win, throwing six innings of scoreless relief, scattering six hits, while striking out seven.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.