The Winona State University baseball team beat the Northern State University Wolves twice in a doubleheader last Sunday but weren’t so lucky on Monday, when they lost, 14-13.
The Wolves racked up runs early in Monday’s game, scoring four before the Warriors got on the board in the third inning, and Northern State notched six more — including a three-run homer — to leave the score 10-3 by the end of the fourth. But Winona State found better pitching and hitting in the later frames, including a two-RBI double and a two-run homer by Cooper Kapanke, and capitalized on Northern State’s errors, with Ryland Wall reaching on an error and advancing to third on a wild pitch before scoring on a sacrifice fly. By the seventh, the Warriors had mostly dug themselves out, trailing 10-13.
In the final frame, the Warriors nearly pulled out a victory. Kyle Yu hit a two-RBI double and Nick Herbst later scored to make it 13-14, but a ground out ended the game with one runner on.
Winona hosted Minot State University for a doubleheader after press time on Tuesday. The Warriors are in action next this weekend, when they’ll play at home against St. Cloud State University at 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday and noon on Sunday.
