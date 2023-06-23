A hole-in-one highlighted the annual Winona State Warrior Club Golf Classic held on Friday, June 16. This fundraising tournament supports student-athlete scholarships at Winona State University.
Playing at the picturesque Cedar Valley Golf Course, Chris Harrison sank his tee shot on the par-three eighth hole, carding his first-ever hole-in-one. Overall, more than 150 golfers, volunteers, and university staff took part in the day, an annual highlight of the Winona State athletic department fundraising calendar.
WSU Warrior Club president Andrew Geislinger said, "The proceeds for this great event go directly to scholarships for Winona State student-athletes ... We thank our title sponsors, RTP and Merchants Bank, for helping make this event possible."
The WSU Warrior Club hosts several in-person and online giving opportunities for area businesses and fans of Warrior Athletics. For more information on Warrior Club sponsorship and networking opportunities, please contact Jill Bratberg at 507-457-2985 or jbratberg@winona.edu.
Follow the Winona State Warrior Club on social media and @winonastatewarriorclub on Instagram, and @WSUWarriorClub on Twitter.
