The Winona State University (WSU) softball team saw its run in the 2022 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) Softball Tournament end in the championship game last Saturday, as WSU was beaten by Augustana University (AU), 13-0. Nevertheless, on Monday, the NCAA announced the Warriors had earned a berth in the 2022 NCAA Division II Softball Championship Tournament.
The Warriors had won their first game in convincing fashion on Saturday, dispatching the University of Sioux Falls 6-2 to earn the right to play for the NSIC Tournament Championship against the Vikings. However, while the first game went the way of the Warriors, the second contest did not.
Augustana opened up early on Winona State, scoring on a home run off of WSU starter Abby Smith with a runner on to stake an early 2-0 lead over the Warriors. After a scoreless WSU top half of the second, the Vikings opened up for eight runs, putting the game out of reach at 10-0. AU added three more in the third to reach the final 13-0 score, tagging Smith (7-4) with loss.
Abbie Hlas came on to pitch for Winona State in the middle of the second inning, with Brianna Luciano entering the game at the same time, taking over at second base, while Teaghen Amwoza moved to shortstop for Hlas. As a staff, the WSU pitchers conceded 13 runs on 14 hits in the game, allowing one walk and striking out one batter.
After a Rylee Stout double in the top of the first inning, Winona State did not register another base hit until Amwoza and Ann Smolenski added singles in the fifth frame. In what would be the final Warrior at bats of the game, WSU was able to load the bases after a walk to Sam Keller, moving Amwoza and Smolenski into scoring position, but they were unable to capitalize.
Winona State finished the 2022 NSIC Softball Tournament with a 3-2 record, beating Concordia, St. Paul last Thursday, Minnesota State - Mankato on Friday and the University of Sioux Falls on Saturday, while falling twice to the Vikings. Following the tournament, Winona State sits on a 40-15 overall record with a 23-5 NSIC regular season mark and was ranked eighth in the most recent NCAA Division II Central Region poll.
WSU to compete in NCAA championship tourney
The Warriors will open up the 2022 NCAA Division II Softball Championship Tournament against top-seeded Rogers State University (47-9, 20-6 MIAA) in the four-team bracket in Claremore, Okla. Joining the Warriors and Hillcats in Oklahoma are Washburn University (45-13) and NSIC foe Minnesota State - Mankato (46-12).
On Thursday, May 12, eighth-seeded Winona State, will take on the number-one-seeded Hillcats at the start of a double-elimination tournament. The fourth-ranked Mavericks will take on the fifth seed, Washburn. The highest remaining seed after regional play concludes will host the super regional contest the following weekend.
For WSU, the bid marks the 15th NCAA Tournament bid for the program, all of which have been earned under Head Coach Greg Jones (890-298-4 / .748), who has been at the helm of the Warrior program since 2000. As a team, Winona State notched 40 wins in the 2022 season, with 38 victories against NCAA Division II competition and a season-opening sweep over NAIA power Grand View University. The Warriors have won 40 or more games 13 times under Jones.
As of May 9, WSU starting pitcher Liz Pautz leads the nation in strikeouts-per-seven-innings (12.1) and is 10th in strikeout-to-walk ratio (7.66). The senior from Pulaski, Wis., led the league in strikeouts (321), strikeouts looking (81), and was second in wins (25).
At the plate, Abbie Hlas is in the NCAA Division II top-10 in batting average (.456), which is the second-best NSIC mark in 2022. Hlas led the league in hits (78) while Warrior teammate Sam Keller has the most doubles in the conference (21). Defensively as a team, the Warriors own the top fielding percentage mark in the NSIC at 0.975 percent.
Further information on the NCAA Division II Tournament is available at tinyurl.com/bdu9d5hy.
