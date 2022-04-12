Warriors sweep Sioux Falls

Sara Anderson was perfect in her singles match, winning every game.

The Winona State University (WSU) women's tennis team won their eighth straight conference match on April 8, with a 7-0 victory over the University of Sioux Falls.

The Warriors dominated the top two doubles positions to earn the team doubles point and start ahead 1-0 prior to singles play. Rina Niehoff and Rachel Kelly defeated the Cougars at number one doubles, 6-2. At number two doubles, Beth Murman and Sara Anderson stayed perfect as a duo on the season dropping just one game this evening.

It was much of the same in singles, as WSU rolled to six straight-set victories. Anderson highlighted singles play for the Warriors as she didn't drop a single game, winning 6-0, 6-0. Niehoff and Brooke Jorgensen each claimed 6-1, 6-1 victories at the number three and number six positions, respectively. Brooke Holloway gave Winona State the number five singles point with a 6-4, 6-2 victory, and Kelly and Murman claimed the top two spots in straight sets as well.

After dropping a game against the 20th-ranked Augustana University on April 9, WSU’s record moved to 14-4 in conference play. 

