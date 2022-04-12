The Winona State University (WSU) women's tennis team won their eighth straight conference match on April 8, with a 7-0 victory over the University of Sioux Falls.
The Warriors dominated the top two doubles positions to earn the team doubles point and start ahead 1-0 prior to singles play. Rina Niehoff and Rachel Kelly defeated the Cougars at number one doubles, 6-2. At number two doubles, Beth Murman and Sara Anderson stayed perfect as a duo on the season dropping just one game this evening.
It was much of the same in singles, as WSU rolled to six straight-set victories. Anderson highlighted singles play for the Warriors as she didn't drop a single game, winning 6-0, 6-0. Niehoff and Brooke Jorgensen each claimed 6-1, 6-1 victories at the number three and number six positions, respectively. Brooke Holloway gave Winona State the number five singles point with a 6-4, 6-2 victory, and Kelly and Murman claimed the top two spots in straight sets as well.
After dropping a game against the 20th-ranked Augustana University on April 9, WSU’s record moved to 14-4 in conference play.
