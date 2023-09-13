Upcoming home schedule
Volleyball: Thursday, Sept. 14 vs. Univ. of Sioux Falls 6 p.m. – McCown Gym, home of WNB Financial Court
Women’s golf: Watkins Invitational at The Jewel Golf Club in Lake City, Sept. 25-26.
Women’s soccer: Friday, Sept. 29 vs. Minnesota Duluth 5 p.m. - Altra Federal Credit Union Stadium
Warriors on the road
Women’s soccer: at Concordia, St. Paul, Friday, Sept. 7 p.m.
Football: at Bemidji State University, Sept. 16 at 1 p.m.
Volleyball: at Minnesota State, Mankato, Saturday, Sept. 16 at 2 p.m.
Men’s & women’s cross country: at University of Nebraska, 9/16
Men’s & women’s golf: at Hudson, Wis. hosted by MSU-Mankato, 9/18-9/19.
Highlights:
Winona State volleyball wrapped up their non-conference schedule season with a 7-1 start. WSU went 3-1 at the University of Wisconsin Parkside Hampton Inn Invitational and is receiving votes in this week's AVCA NCAA DII Poll.
The Winona State University football team beat Concordia University, St. Paul, 33-8 at home in Altra Federal Credit Union Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9. Jacob Scott was named the NSIC Special Teams Player of the Week and Griffin Wiegel was named the NSIC Defensive Player of the Week for standout performances in the Warrior win.
The Winona State University soccer team played Truman State to a 0-0 draw on Sunday, Sept. 10. Goalkeeper Alyson Jumper earned her second straight shutout for the Warriors. WSU will head into their NSIC schedule with a 1-1-1 mark.
The Winona State women’s cross country team repeated as team champions at the UW-Green Bay Phoenix Invite, while Lindsay Cunningham claimed the individual title for the second year.
Notable Warrior Moments
Jacob Scott tied his longest career field goal with a 48-yarder on Saturday and matched a Warrior record of four made field goals in a game.
Cole Stenstrom picked up his first career win as the starting quarterback at Winona State. Stenstrom is a NCAA Division I transfer from the University of South Dakota.
At 7-1 overall, the Winona State Volleyball team is featured in the AVCA Weekly poll, one of five NSIC schools in the national rankings.
WSU volleyball standout Sidney Paulson is fourth in the NSIC in kills/per set (3.67), while Gianna Vollrath is fourth in hitting percentage (.366).
That’s a stat: With her championship at the UW-Green Bay Phoenix Open, which included beating several NCAA Division I runners, Lindsay Cunningham remains undefeated in regular season cross country meets for the entirety of her Winona State career.
That’s a stat, too: Winona State welcomed 3,542 fans to Altra Federal Credit Union Stadium last Saturday for the WSU-CSP football game, won 33-8 by the Warriors.
