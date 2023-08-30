Upcoming home schedule
Football: Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. Concordia St. Paul 1 p.m. – Altra Federal Credit Union Stadium
Volleyball: Thursday, Sept. 14 vs. Univ. of Sioux Falls 6 p.m. – McCown Gym, home of WNB Financial Court
Women’s Soccer: Friday, Sept. 29 vs. Minnesota Duluth 5 p.m. - Altra Federal Credit Union Stadium
Warriors on the road
Football: at Saginaw Valley State, 6 p.m. EST/5 p.m. CST on Thursday, Aug. 31
Volleyball: at Michigan Tech/Northern Michigan Tournament on Aug 31 – Sept. 2,
Women’s Soccer: at Upper Iowa, vs. McKendree & Upper Iowa on Sept 1 & 3
M/W Cross Country: at the University of Wis. Green Bay, Friday, Sept. 8
Men’s Golf: at Lincoln (Mo.) University Tournament, Sept. 6-7.
Women’s Golf: at Bemidji State – Tracy Lane Memorial, Sept. 12-13
Highlights:
The defending NSIC women’s cross country individual champion, Lindsay Cunningham, was named the 2023 NSIC Preseason Athlete of the Year. The women’s team was predicted to finish 2nd in the NSIC by coaches around the league. Head coach John Hibshman and his team open at U-W Green Bay on Friday, Sept. 8.
Alessandra Trenta, a Winona State men’s golf standout, was named the 2023 NSIC Preseason Golfer of the Year. WSU men’s golf was tabbed as the team to beat in the NSIC this year; head coach Jeff Straight leads the top-ranked Warriors.
Warrior football reported to preseason camp on August 6. Head coach Brian Bergstrom and his staff are working with over 115 student-athletes to prepare for the 2023 Warrior campaign. WSU is coming off an 8-4 season last year, claiming a share of the 2022 NSIC South Title and earning a trip to the NCAA Division II playoffs.
WSU volleyball and soccer opened their 2023 preseason camps on August 12. Joe Getzin and the Warrior volleyball squad will look to return to the NSIC postseason, having just missed out on the league playoffs last fall with a ninth-place finish. Jill Leibforth and the Winona State soccer program advanced to the NSIC tournament last fall and will look to take the next step for the program in 2023.
Notable Warrior moments
Carly Moon was named the WSU Preseason Athlete to Watch in women’s golf by the NSIC; Mitchell Burkle earned the same honor in men’s cross country.
The Winona State football team is in the Receiving Votes section of the 2023 AFCA NCAA Division II Coaches Poll.
Former WSU women’s basketball standout Emily Kieck has rejoined the program as an assistant coach. Kieck played for Winona State between 2017 and 2022.
Luke Martens and Maria Averbeck have joined the Winona State sports information staff for the 2023-24 school year. Martens was a WSU men’s basketball team member from 2018 to 2023. Averbeck was a student-life staff member at Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota.
That’s a Stat: Lindsay Cunningham has won every regular season, NSIC Championship, and NCAA Regional Championship cross-country race she has entered while competing for Winona State University. Cunningham’s only non-championship races were a seventh-place finish in the 2021 NCAA National Championships and a runner-up finish in the 2022 NCAA National Championship races, respectively.
