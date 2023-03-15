Winona State University’s (WSU) women’s track team came home from the NCAA Division II Indoor Track and Field Championships last week with two national titles and its best-ever finish as a team.
For the second year in a row, Shereen Vallabouy claimed the national championship in the 400-meter dash. The decorated WSU senior crossed the line in 52.27 seconds, a facility record and the fourth-fastest time in DII history, according to WSU Athletics. Teammate Brooklyn Schyvinck raced to 16th place in the event.
Lindsay Cunningham also got to hoist a national championship trophy after she won the 5,000-meter race. Cunningham finished in 15:41.30 minutes, which was nearly a full 10 seconds ahead of the nearest competition and set a new meet record. Cunningham also claimed fourth place in the 3,000-meter race.
A WSU four-by-400-meter relay team of Schyvinck, Regan Feit, Alyssa Larson, and Vallabouy earned third place in that event. Kaylee Beyer finished fourth in the one-mile race.
Altogether, the Warriors secured fifth place as a team.
