The Winona State University (WSU) football team suffered its second loss of the season last Saturday, when South Dakota’s Northern State University (NSU) Wolves beat the Warriors 42-21 in Aberbeen, S.D.
WSU got off to an early lead, with tight end Jaylen Schleicher scoring off a 25-yard toss from quarterback Trevor Paulsen. The Wolves responded quickly to tie the game, 7-7, but WSU’s Ricky Smalling picked up another touchdown for the Warriors on a 47-yard pass from freshman quarterback Kyle Haas in the second quarter, making it 14-7.
WSU held off one drive from NSU late in the second quarter, but the Wolves’ Dominick Fiscelli converted on the next drive with a 71-yard reception shortly before halftime to make it 14-14.
From there, the Wolves started to rack up the points. Another big passing play by NSU quarterback Will Madler gave the Wolves their third touchdown, and three Warriors drives in the third quarter failed to make it past the 50-yard line.
Entering the fourth quarter, it was 35-14 Wolves. Madler scored another touchdown on a keeper to make it 41-14, and, while Winona State rallied to score one last touchdown with the clock winding down, the Warriors couldn’t overcome the deficit.
Madler had a standout performance for the Wolves, throwing four touchdowns and 394 yards, while rushing for two touchdowns as well. It was a battle of the passing games, as WSU also logged 279 receiving yards and only turned to running back Ty Gavin on 10 carries. Paulsen went 14-for-23 for the Warriors. On defense, Clay Schueffner led the Warriors with seven tackles, Carter Duxbury sacked Madler, and Aarion Lacy picked up an early interception.
The Warriors (4-2) are on the road again this Saturday to play the Southeast Minnesota State University Mustangs (4-2) in the annual Battle for the Sledge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.