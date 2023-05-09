The Winona State Warriors’ softball team postseason run ended in heartbreak last week, after the Warriors fell short of defeating the powerhouse University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) in the second round and were eliminated in the losers’ bracket.
The Warriors won their first matchup, defeating Minnesota State University Moorhead 12-9 last Wednesday. Carly Engelhardt was 5-for-5 and produced five RBIs for Winona, while Abbie Hlas scored four runs.
But it was in the second round on Thursday that proved decisive for Winona State. WSU got a couple of chances to come back but fell 4-1 to the UMD Bulldogs.
With two out after a handy double-play by the Warriors’ infield, UMD got on the board with a single that scored a runner from third base.
The Warriors got in trouble in the bottom of the second, when a walk with one on advanced runners to first and second and then a passed ball by the catcher allowed the Bulldog runners to move up to second and third. When the next batter ripped a double to center field, both runners scored to make it 3-0 Duluth.
The Warriors had a real chance to tie it up in the third, with the bases loaded and two out. But Teaghen Amwoza hit a line drive to the UMD shortstop, who snatched it to retire the Winona side with three runners stranded.
In the next two innings, the Warriors played good defense but got just one hit, a single from Hlas.
In the final frame, Hlas connected for a double that brought Savannah Serdynski to third. Engelhardt got an RBI single that allowed Serdynski to score and Hlas to advance all the way to third. The score stood 4-1 with one out and runners at the corners. Then UMD pitcher Lauren Dixon dashed the Warriors’ dreams, striking out first Marissa Mullen and then Libby Neveau to seal the Bulldog victory.
In the elimination bracket, Winona State lost 9-0 to Concordia University St. Paul later on Thursday.
