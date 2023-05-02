The playoffs are here, and the Winona State University (WSU) Warriors softball team will enter with a four-game winning streak, the best in the conference. The team faces the Minnesota State University Moorhead Dragons in the first round of the conference tournament Wednesday at noon in Rochester, Minn.
WSU ended the season on a high note, sweeping Northern State University in a Sunday doubleheader in which the Warriors’ Libby Neveau hit three home runs to claim second place in both the conference home run leaderboard (16) and the school’s career record (47), according to WSU Athletics. Star pitcher Abbie Hlas gave up just one earned run and six hits over seven innings in an 8-1 route for WSU in game two.
The Warriors fell behind 4-2 in the first game but came back to tie it thanks to a two-run homer from Neveau in the seventh and another home run from Marissa Mullen. That sent the game into extra innings, where the two squads were deadlocked until the 11th, when the speedy Savannah Serdynski reached on a bunt and managed to score off a double to right center from Hlas.
WSU (20-6 conference) is the three seed going into the postseason tournament, while Moorhead is sixth (16-8 conference). The Warriors won both of the two team’s regular-season contests by one run. For the Dragons, Wednesday’s game marks their first postseason appearance in 15 years.
If they beat the Warriors advance, they could face the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) Bulldogs, the highest-ranked team on their side of the bracket. The number-two Bulldogs (22-6) could prove to be a much tougher opponent. They beat WSU twice in the regular season, including a 10-0 shutout on April 14, the Warriors’ worst loss of the season.
For more information on the tournament, visit northernsun.org/sports/softball.
