by CHRIS ROGERS
Winona State University (WSU) celebrated a come-from-behind victory on Saturday in its first home football game under new Head Coach Brian Bergstrom. After trailing 17-9 early in the third quarter, the WSU Warriors held the University of Mary (UMary) Marauders scoreless for the rest of the game to win 25-17.
“I told them I don’t know that I’ve ever been more proud of them because that’s probably the most adversity they’ve faced, certainly in a game,” Bergstrom said after the win.
In his second game of the season, WSU’s new starting quarterback Trevor Paulsen was 8-for-17 with one interception and 84 passing yards. Running back Ty Gavin shined, earning 153 yards, while UMary wide receiver Danny Kittner led all players with 75 receiving yards.
After the Marauders made it to the red zone early in the game, WSU linebacker Ben McCabe, of Caledonia, Minn., interrupted a would-be touchdown pass to bring up third and goal. However, UMary’s Danny Kittner would go on to score on a three-yard rush to put the Marauders up 7-0.
The WSU offense couldn’t get past its own 28-yard line on the next drive, and a series of passes by Marauder quarterback Logan Nelson to Kittner and plays by running back Dave Small Jr. put UMary back in scoring position. The crowd roared for the WSU defense as a big stop on Small brought up fourth down and six, but UMary got out of the jam with a pass out wide to Kittner for a first down. A few plays later, Small barreled through Warrior tackles to find the end zone and make it 14-0 late in the first quarter.
The home offense had better luck on its next position, thanks in no small part to Gavin, who picked up a huge run to the Marauder’s 28-yard line, and a few plays later, found a hole up the middle and charged through it for a 22-yard touchdown run.
In a defensive showcase, the two teams traded possessions in the second quarter. WSU defenders Luc Leszczysnski, Darius Manuel, Joseph Demro, and Carter Duxbury made key tackles to stop the Marauders from reaching the red zone, but the UMary defense brought down WSU running back Sam Santiago-Lloyd one yard short of a first down to force a punt.
While WSU’s offense struggled to score in the second quarter, the defense put two points on the board. Duxbury stripped the ball from Kittner in the backfield, and a mad scramble to recover it resulted in a safety.
Early in the second half, UMary recovered a fumble after Devyn Charles stripped WSU quarterback Trevor Paulsen. WSU’s Mitch Snitker, Clay Schueffner, and Leszczynski and Duxbury combined to deny the Marauders a touchdown, but UMary kicker Kevin Powell put a field goal between the uprights to make it 17-9. In an interview after the game, Schueffner credited his teammates with playing very tough defense to stop the Marauders.
From here, WSU turned to its running game more frequently, and the Warriors’ momentum started to build. Gavin — along with Santiago-Lloyd — made carry after carry, grinding up the gut or dancing to the outside. On second and goal, the offensive line cleared a gap, and Santiago-Lloyd rushed in to score WSU’s second touchdown of the game. A two-point conversion failed, but WSU took its first lead, 17-15.
“Anytime you can run the football and stop the run, you have a winning recipe,” Bergstrom said after the game. “What we did was, we started running and we got hot with it, so we stuck with it.”
Manuel sacked Nelson on the next drive, and WSU defensive tackle Nathaniel Wilcher forced Nelson to scramble and throw the ball away, putting WSU back on offense. Warriors were going to settle for a field goal on its next drive, but an offside penalty on UMary gave them a first down instead, and Paulsen scored on a keeper to make it 22-17. Gavin’s rushing yards kept coming, and a field goal by WSU’s Jacob Scott with 32 seconds to go put the game all but out of reach. WSU ran down the clock, and the Warrior defense stopped UMary’s last-ditch effort to tie the game.
Asked how his team turned the game around, Bergstrom said, “I think we struggled everywhere in the first half: offense, defense, special teams. It wasn’t mass changes. We didn’t jump ship from what our plans were. We just executed better. We challenged them with, ‘Guys, you’re in the right spot. Now just finish.’” He added of UMary, “They’re a good team. They scored a bunch of points and played fast.”
Asked how he felt about his first home game, Bergstrom said, “It’s a lot of emotion, as you can tell. Disappointed with how we started, excited about how we responded. There’s just so much work that everyone puts in, so when it goes right or wrong, there’s emotion attached to it.”
With the win, the Warriors are now 2-0. They will face Bemidji State (0-2) next on September 17 on the road, and the next home game is September 24 against Minnesota State University Moorhead (1-1).
