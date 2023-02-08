Winona State University’s (WSU) men’s basketball team picked up two crucial victories against conference opponents last weekend. The Warriors came from behind to win both: 74-69 over Augustana University on Friday and 67-63 against Wayne State College on Saturday.
WSU’s offense surged in the final 10 minutes of Friday’s game to tie it up and take the lead, including timely free throws from Luke Martens, who was three-for-five from the charity stripe in the second half.
Martens had a series of crucial free throws in the final moments of Saturday’s matchup, as well. After the Warriors clawed a one-point lead away from the Wildcats in the final minute of play, Martens hit two free throws with 14 seconds left to maintain the WSU advantage, then two more with six seconds left to add some insurance.
Connor Dillon was excellent in both games, racking up 26 points against the Augustana Vikings and 23 against the Wildcats. Martens had 11 and 15 points, respectively, in the two games.
The wins improve WSU’s record to 13-10 overall (8-10 conference).
The Warriors will be on the road this weekend against the University of Sioux Falls and Southwest Minnesota State University.
