Winona Senior High School senior Colin White took sixth place in the 100-yard backstroke at the state meet last week. White, who has made state multiple times for the Winhawks, raced to a fourth place finish in the prelims, crossing the line in 53.44 seconds. In the finals, he finished sixth (53.97), just four seconds behind first place.
Three other Winhawk swimmers competed at the state meet. A relay team of White, Matthew Bricco, Jared Loos, and Elijah Vieth finished 17th in the 200-yard medley prelims. Loos also took 21st in the prelims for the 200-yard individual medley.
