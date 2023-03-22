Whitehall High School boys’ basketball team advanced all the way to the state tournament semifinals before being knocked out last Thursday.
The Whitehall Norse won the section championship on March 11, defeating Cameron High School 66-62.
On March 16, they faced off against the Luther High School Knights, of Onalaska, Wis., at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., and lost 79-51. The Norse started off strong but Luther went on a scoring run midway through the first half to gain a double-digit advantage, which the Knights maintained through the second half.
Seth Lambeck led Whitehall with 13 points, going 3-for-4 from behind the three-point line, followed by Luke Beighley with 10 points. Isaiah Schwichtenberg scored 19 points for the Knights, and Logan Bahr and Kodi Miller had 16 each.
