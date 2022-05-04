By Mike Marek
“Hell is empty, and all the devils are here” – William Shakespeare, The Tempest
The Stanley Cup playoffs have never been easy, and this year is no different. With the quality of the teams that qualified, 2022 may go down as the hardest rendition ever. The NHL had an incredible amount of talent make the playoffs this year which has created a true Mount Everest type of challenge to climb to the top of the mountain.
In the Eastern Conference each playoff qualifier had over 100 points for the first time in history. In the Western Conference spots were still being decided on the last day of the regular season. The result? A packed playoff field with an extreme level of difficulty for each team that aspires to win the cup. With the competition level being so high, the Wild came into Monday night needing a win to get momentum on their side. What transpired was deflating.
The Wild led off the Stanley Cup playoffs like the spring has started in Minnesota, cold. The Wild came out flat, the Blues capitalized early and often, and the Wild were never able to recover.
The Blues played a more physical game against the Wild en route to a dominating 4-0 win. The Blues crushed the forecheck and kept the Wild listless on their multiple runs on the power play. When the Blues went up by three goals in the second period, they might as well have been up by a hundred as the Wild couldn’t get momentum on their side the entire night.
With the series still being fresh, the question is, how do the Wild get back into it? To lead off, they need to figure out their power play offense. Too many opportunities were handed to the Wild on Monday night, and they never were able to find the back of the net.
Another thing the Wild need to work on to be successful in this series is finding a way to stop what looked to be a surgical St. Louis offensive attack. Their crisp, short passes allowed them to keep possession while they were in the offensive zone leading to numerous quality scoring chances.
The Wild overall came out and seemed to lack the energy that is necessary to compete in the playoffs. Hopefully getting hit in the face in game one inspires them to look in the mirror before game two and come to the reality that they need to do better.
With all that said, fans need to take a deep breath as this was only the first game of a best of seven series. While the loss was ugly, not all hope is lost at this point. This is still a historically great Minnesota team in the regular season that has huge offensive potential that clearly was not realized in game one. With a few tweaks and a chance to regroup, it’s easy seeing the Wild being able to come back in this series and make this a competitive fight.
