By Mike Marek
The Wild have pulled the trigger. They are going for it in 2022. They made the move I suggested a couple of weeks ago; Marc-Andre Fleury is now officially a member of the Minnesota Wild. With that and a few other moves to help bolster up the depth of the team, the Wild now look primed to make a Stanley Cup run.
The Wild were in a unique spot going into the trade deadline. They had cap space available for 2022 but enter salary cap hell next year. A somewhat perfect move was to bring in Fleury, whose high-dollar contract expires at the end of the year. The Wild can absorb the hit now and send him on his way after the season. They also immediately upgrade the goalie position with one of the best to have ever played the game.
Minnesota shipped a conditional second round pick to Chicago for Fleury. This pick becomes a first rounder if the Wild make the Western Conference finals — something that I would argue most Wild fans (and Wild management) are comfortable with. As I pointed out previously, Fleury is the type of goalie that can win you games. He brings with him a veteran savvy and the pedigree of being one of the top goalies in the league. If he gets hot down the stretch, the sky will be the limit for the Wild.
The post-mortem of all the moves down the stretch is that the Wild got stronger from top to bottom of the roster. In Tyson Jost they got a solid fourth line center who mostly contributes on the penalty kill. This move has already helped bolster the special team’s unit. He may not be the most physical center in the history of the league, but he makes up for it with his finesse plays.
Jacob Middleton, whom the Wild received back from San Jose in return for beleaguered goalie Kaapo Kakhonen, will fit right in with the offensively aggressive style that Minnesota plays defense. He also brings with him one of the best mustaches in the league.
Nicolas Delauriers rounded out the Wild’s moves. He is an aggressive, physical, offensive forward that already found a way to contribute against the Knights with a first period goal on Monday night. His boisterous style of play exhibited against the Knights on Monday is already making him a fan favorite.
All in, the Wild seemed reinvigorated during Monday’s game. The players seemed to be skating with a bit more urgency, and ironically, Cam Talbot played one of his best games of the season, pitching a shutout against the Knights. The players seem to have taken notice that management is placing a bet on them being not just a good team this year, but a great one. They filled a potentially huge gap at goalie, and very well may have found the few missing jigsaw pieces to make a run into June.
