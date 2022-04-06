Kirill Kaprizov has only been in the NHL for two seasons; looking at his play, you would think that he had already been in the league for a decade. He came into the NHL via the entry draft back in 2015. He was mostly unheralded at the time and slipped to the fifth round. He initially was stashed away in the Russian KHL league for his formative years, spending six seasons playing with a few different teams. He really found his stride playing for CSKA Moscow, where he made the finals twice and won one outright Gagarin Cup. He managed to lead the league in scoring his last two seasons, and he was selected to the KHL all-star game each of his last five years in the league. By all measures, he was one of the leading stars of what is considered the second-best hockey league in the world. After pandemic struck in 2020, he decided to take his talents into the world’s “best” hockey league, the NHL.
Kaprizov has been on fire since he joined the NHL and the Wild. In his first year, he led the Wild in scoring with 51 points in a shortened season. This offensive success led him to win the Calder Trophy for top rookie across the league. After a very solid first season he decided to turn on the jets during his sophomore campaign, and on Saturday night he found his way back into the Wild record books.
During the win against Carolina Hurricanes, Kirill found the back of the net again plus was able to rack up an assist. These points pushed him up to the top spot for scoring in a year by a Wild player. He now has 85 points, passing former Wild great Marian Gaborik for the top spot. The scary thing is that he still has almost a month left to play and 15 games to add on to his record. At the rate he is scoring it wouldn’t be surprising to see him pass the 100-point mark.
Kirill has been a man possessed since taking more ownership over the fate of the Wild a couple of weeks back. During a brief lull in the season, Kirill noticed that the team was starting to underperform. He made a commitment to start stepping up more, and he has done so in spades. Dating back to the Nashville Predators game, Kirill has been responsible for 12 points in 10 games. Over that same time span it should be no surprise that the Wild have also managed to go 10-0-1. Watching Kirill put the team on his back brings back memories of another Minnesota sports athlete whose first name started with the letter K, Kirby Puckett.
Puckett tended to step up when the Twins needed him the most, exemplified by his famous game-six performance in the World Series, where he had a potentially game-saving catch against the wall, followed up by a game-winning home run. The result was Minnesota bringing home a championship. Kaprizov has the same knack to his game that Puckett had. He seems to always step up when the Wild need him the most. In sports this is known as being clutch, and Kirill may be the most clutch player in the NHL.
