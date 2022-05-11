By Mike Marek
The Wild sure are making things interesting. After a game one in which they seemed to forget the start time, they managed to come flying back in an impressive game two victory at home, followed up by a dominating win on the road in St. Louis. Unfortunately, the playoff roller coaster caught up with them during game four down in St. Louis. The Wild, in the end, were able to make it close; however, they ended up falling just a bit short against the defensively shorthanded but resilient Blues.
Tuesday, the series lands back in St. Paul leading off a best-of-three sprint to see who will (likely) play the dominating Colorado Avalanche in round two, who are leading their series against the Predators 3-0.
My initial thoughts from the first few games of the series are across the board and have some fits and starts to them, just like the Wild.
Kirill Kaprizov (as previously noted) is the real deal. Kirill is the type of player you dream about if you are trying to build a franchise. He manages to score goals when hope seems thin, and he is the type of player that will always keep you in a game. His goal in game three off the goalie’s skate was a beautiful play. Also, his hat trick performance in game two didn’t hurt his growing legendary status as the best player in Wild history.
I am still a believer that Marc-Andre Fleury is the type of goalie that can win you a championship. As I write this, the Wild are currently tied 2-2 in the best of seven series. One could look at those results and just assume that the team and goaltending have been middling. While the Wild have “blown out” the Blues in their two wins, a lot of that support in those games has come from the netminder, Fleury. Watching him work against the Blues is like watching a master sculptor at work. Sure, a few mistakes were made, but at the end, we fans ended up with a work of art.
On the bad side, the Wild need to start capitalizing more when they are on the power play, and they also need to start winning more faceoffs. The Wild need to make sure they are taking advantage of the situation they have been dealt, with so many Blue’s defenders hurt, otherwise this will go down as one of the biggest missed opportunities in Minnesota history.
The Wild will be back in the friendly confines of St. Paul on Tuesday night with a chance to go up in the series 3-2. The Wild have been significantly above average at home this year, and Tuesday promises to be no different. I expect the Wild to get back on the right side of the series but falter again on Thursday back in St. Louis in game six, setting up a winner-take-all game seven back in St. Paul on Saturday.
