by Mike Marek
The Wild are officially in the playoffs and will play the St. Louis Blues in a best of seven series. The only variable left to be solved for is whether they will have home ice advantage or not in round one. Looking past this regular season and whatever may transpire in the playoffs, one lingering thought is bound to be on Bill Guerin and Wild fans’ minds: What is the plan for Kevin Fiala?
Kevin Fiala is who the Wild received from the Nashville Predators when they traded them Mikael Granlund back in 2019. Fiala has gone on to prove that he was the better get between the two. He has far surpassed the production of Granlund and is poised to make a huge splash in the free agent market if he does choose to leave Minnesota. Granlund on the other hand tried to leave the Predators after the 2020 season and was unable to find any takers for his services and salary demands. Fiala has morphed into an emerging star and has recently picked up the pace significantly down the stretch of the season.
Fiala is currently on fire. During the stretch of games from April 14 to April 22 Fiala scored 17 points, almost putting up an insane average of three points per game during that streak. This all hit a fever pitch last Friday night when he managed to assist on five of the Wild’s six goals. Overall, he has been a large part of the reasons the Wild have had such success this year. He and rookie sensation Matt Boldy have fueled the offensive firepower on the second line. This — in combination with the production of the top pair of forwards on the first line, Kaprizov and Zuccarello — allows the Wild to compete with any NHL team. Where they are projected to struggle to compete in the future is with the amount of money that they can spend in retaining and attracting free agents.
Fiala is one of those unrestricted free agents they would like to find a way to retain. Coming off a career year, this won’t be cheap. He is likely to command a salary in the $6-8 million dollar a year range on the open market. The Wild, unfortunately, are currently strapped for cash with next year being the start of paying the piper for the Parise and Suter buyouts. The good news is that the only other major free agent the Wild will currently need to decide on is the goalie, Marc-Andre Fleury. Fleury may choose to move on or potentially take a discount to stay with a competitive team. The bad news is that what they do have available may not be enough to get the job done, and hard decisions may need to be made around contracts like Matt Dumba’s. Dumba may quickly become trade bait to free up cap space. With such a strong offensive core already in place, the Wild will be wise to find a way to keep the gang together for at least a few more years. If this costs them Dumba, so be it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.