By Mike Marek
The Wild are back with a vengeance. They have reeled off six wins in a row since they were dismantled by the Predators on Mikko Koivu day in early March. This is the third time this season the Wild have been able to put together a win streak of six or more games. The six-game win streak was exactly what the Wild needed to get back on track and to start separating themselves from the rest of the Western Conference playoff field that has been nipping at their heels. It has not all been smooth sailing the whole time, but with a few fateful bounces here and there they have found a way to keep all the recent games in the win column.
During this run, the Wild have managed to score 19 goals while allowing a parse eight against them. Cam Talbot and the rest of the crew were able to blank the Golden Knights for their first shutout win since February 2 against the mediocre Chicago Blackhawks. This shutout was also a bit of payback for last year’s playoff series. Where now Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury stood on his head multiple games to frustrate the Wilds playoff dreams.
Throughout these last six games they went toe to toe with some of the NHL’s best in the Bruins and Avalanche and came out victorious both times. They also have seemed to have found the secret sauce to playing in overtime — finding ways to win in each of the last three games in the extra period when it switches over to three on three and building confidence among the ranks that they can compete with any team regardless of the circumstances.
This team altogether has made a lot of strides forward since entering March with a whimper against the Calgary Flames. The Wild are poised to exit March with a crescendo with the Flyers and Penguins next on the docket.
One player that has elevated his game to an even further level over the last few games has been Kirill Kaprizov. Over the six-game win streak he has scored six goals. The special thing about Kirill is that he does not typically score in the blowout games, he scores when the Wild need him the most in close games. This talent was on display on Saturday against the Bluejackets where he was the only Wild player to score in regulation, including a goal to tie the game with slightly more than a minute left to play. This forced overtime and led to the eventual win. Kirill is playing playoff-level-intensity hockey and seems intent on doing all he can to try to drive this team to a championship.
Eighteengames remain on the schedule for the Wild, 12 of which are against teams slotted to make the playoffs. The road is certainly not going to be easy, but with this revamped roster and current momentum. The Wild should be a cinch to make the playoffs and should be favored to have home ice advantage for at least the first round of games.
