by Mike Marek
Last Tuesday night, the Wild were hosting game five of their first-round playoff series in St. Paul. The stakes were high with the series being tied at two wins apiece. The winner of this pivotal game would grab control of and likely win the best of seven series. In the background, I had my own high-pressure situation going on. My wife was on the brink of her 39th week of pregnancy, and I was sitting in the press box watching the Wild’s playoff fate play out in front of me.
Rachel and I had made an agreement early on this season, while I was covering the Wild, the moment I received a phone call or a text message asking me to come home, I was to leave. No exceptions. We joked about how funny it would be if my rushing home from the Wild game to get Rachel to the hospital would be part of the birth story. Sure enough, on Tuesday night this came to pass.
Shortly after the second goal by Tarasenko, with 17:29 left in the third period, I got the text. It was time to go. I quickly got up from my press box seat and rushed for the exit. I was able to make it from the Xcel Energy center to my Stillwater home in less than 40 minutes. We packed our bags, had our two-year-old, Lily picked up by her grandparents and off we went to the hospital. Shortly after, in our Woodbury hospital suite, we welcomed a healthy and happy new baby girl, Emma Lee Marek, into the world. She arrived just in time to see the Wild start contemplating their own youth movement, as the Blues managed to finish off the Wild’s playoff run with another win on Thursday.
Going into the offseason the Wild have some tough decisions to make regarding personnel. My prediction is that they re-sign Kevin Fiala to a contract in the $6-8 million dollar range. Talbot, Fleury, Dumba, and Goligoski are all potential players that could find themselves on the chopping block if the Wild decide to roll with Fiala. My guess is that Fiala comes back to lead the second line, and they work out a two-year deal with Fleury while bringing up prospect Jesper Wallstedt to spell him. In this scenario, Talbot, Dumba, and Goligoski would be sent packing with the Wild using some of their prospect depth to help bridge the gap including Marco Rossi, Carson Lambos, and Calen Addison.
The Wild may be out of the playoffs this year; however, their window for bringing home a Stanley Cup is just beginning. With a young talented core in place and with a transformational player like Kaprizov leading the charge, it won’t be long until they are competing year after year for the top prize. For the summer, Bill Guerin will have to formulate how to get the pieces back in place for another run next year. For me, I will need to navigate the current formula crisis and hopefully invent a more efficient way to change diapers. Until next season, stay wild!
