The Winona State University (WSU) women's soccer team trekked to Wayne State College (WSC) to take on the Wildcats on Friday, October 29, battling up to the final minute of the match, but falling 2-1.
The Warriors (4-10-1, 3-9-1 NSIC) outshot Wayne State (5-7-4, 5-5-3 NSIC) 18-4 in the contest but were unable to solve Wildcat goalkeeper Katherine Hageman until the waning moments of the contest on a goal by Camryn Cadiz, her first of the year.
WSU put together a strong first half, creating seven shots and earning a pair of corner kicks. Warriors goalkeeper Alyson Jumper faced just one Wildcat shot and WSU earned one corner over the first half of play, as the teams headed into the locker room at 0-0 after the opening 45 minutes of play.
After the break, the settled into a midfield battle early on until WSC took advantage of a Warrior foul in the 50th minute. Wayne State got on the scoreboard with the restart, capitalizing on a loose ball in the penalty area after playing a left-footed free kick into the box. Skylar Stueckrath was credited with the Wildcat goal.
Winona State came close to answering the immediately when a close-range Warrior shot beat WSC goalkeeper Hageman, but was saved off the line by a Wildcat defender two minutes following the contest first goal. The tough luck play for WSU was a description of the day that saw the Warriors hit the post three times in addition to the last-second save off the goal line.
The Wildcats then doubled their lead when they scored another goal off a chaotic bounce in the penalty area. WSC's Annika Syvrud gained the box on the dribble and forced a tough save on a tight angle from Jumper on the near post; the ball then traveled through the six yard box off a pair of players before Syvrud gathered her own rebound and knocked it into the net.
Down 2-0, Winona State amplified its pressure on the WSC defense, with center mid Missy Greco coming close to scoring with a pair of long-range efforts, including a shot off the crossbar in the 60th minute. The final 15 minutes was played almost exclusively in the Wildcat half with several WSU chances glancing of the post or going just wide. One of the best scoring opportunities was foiled off a point-blank save by Hageman in the 72nd minute on Warrior's Ella Roberts.
With time winding down, the Warrior effort was rewarded when Cadiz scored from 16 yards out, beating a diving Hageman to her left side. With 1:58 minutes left in the contest, WSU created a pair of late chances but were unable to convert, falling 2-1.
For game, Winona State had seven corner kicks, while WSC had one. Eight of the Warriors' 18 shots were on target, while Wayne State had four shots, three on frame, in the contest.
