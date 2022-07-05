by PETE WATKINS, director of WSU athletic communications
Seth Wing has been named the head baseball coach at Winona State University (WSU), as announced by WSU Athletic Director Eric Schoh on Tuesday, June 21.
Wing comes to the Warriors having most recently served as the head baseball coach and athletic director at Cornell College in Mount Vernon, Iowa. Wing has served as the head baseball coach of the Rams since 2012 and has been the athletic director since July 2020.
"We are excited to bring Coach Wing back to Winona State. He has a proven track record as a relentless recruiter and creator of winning programs. His ties to Warrior Baseball history and his vision for our future will allow for success in the classroom and on the field,” Schoh said.
In addition to his time at Cornell, Wing has eight years of collegiate coaching experience at Winona State where he served as an assistant coach between 2003 and 2011. In his final three seasons with the Warriors, Wing was an associate head coach and a part of the program's most successful campaign when WSU advanced to the NCAA Division II World Series, earning the runner-up spot behind West Florida in the championship game.
Coach Wing said, "I would like to thank President Scott Olson, Athletic Director Eric Schoh, and the search committee for the opportunity to fulfill a lifelong professional goal as the next head baseball coach at Winona State University. It is an absolute honor to follow in the footsteps of former coaches Gary Grob and Kyle Poock. I am excited to build on the amazing tradition of Warrior Baseball!”
Wing leaves Cornell as the program's all-time winningest baseball coach, racking up 176 wins while with the Rams. Wing's teams at Cornell have posted a winning Midwest Conference South Division record in six of the past seven seasons and the 2019 squad finished just one win shy of the best-ever Cornell season win tally.
Wing earned both his undergraduate and graduate degrees from Winona State and played both football and baseball for WSU between 1999 and 2003. During Wing's time on the coaching staff, WSU won the NSIC Tournament in 2007 and earned NCAA Division II regional berths in 2007, 2010 and 2011. Wing serves as a baseball camp instructor at the University of Iowa and also had stints coaching in the high school ranks, first at Maquoketa (Iowa) High School in 2000-01 and then at Blair-Taylor (Wis.) High School in 2002-03.
Wing officially begins his duties on July 18, 2022. He will take over for Kyle Poock, who served as the head baseball coach at Winona State for the past 20 seasons, earning an overall record of 491-429-2 at the helm.
For the most up-to-date news in Warrior Athletics, please visit www.WinonaStateWarriors.com and @WinonaStateATH.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.