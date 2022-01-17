The Winhawk Girls Nordic Ski team raced to a podium finish at the 25th annual ABC Relays held at the Vasaloppet Nordic Center in Mora, Minn. Winona took third place (46:05) behind winner Mora (44:59) and runner-up Minneapolis Washburn (45:09). Anna Gilmer (second in skate), Ava Pike (fourth in classic) and Miranda Lindaman (11th in skate) earned medals on the girls side.
A clipped ski kept the boys side just off the podium with a fifth place finish. All four relay members, however, earned medals — Isaac Allred (ninth classic), Will Hardy (12th classic), Rory Briggs (third skate) and Owen Ping (13th skate). After upcoming meets at Eau Claire, Wis., and Rochester, Minn., the Winhawks will enter the championship portion of the season, skiing in the Minneapolis Conference Championship on February 1, before taking on the 1AA regionals at Hyland Park in Bloomington, Minn.
